NFL analyst perplexed by Browns' lack of motivation in trading out Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been an enduring story throughout the NFL offseason. Put simply, things have not been going well for the quarterback since early in the 2021 season. After an injury-riddled year, the quarterback was replaced by Deshaun Watson and although he requested a trade, it has yet to materialize.

Most pundits assume there is an issue with how teams now view Mayfield, hence the hesitation. But some analysts think that maybe the Browns are holding on to the quarterback as an insurance policy, in the event that Deshaun Watson is suspended. One NFL analyst ferociously pushed back on this claim.

Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Chris Canty called for the Browns to have a greater sense of urgency in making the move happen.

Here's what he said:

"No, Baker's not going to be on the Cleveland Browns and let's get rid of the notion that Cleveland could potentially hold on to Baker if Deshaun Watson gets suspended. It's not gonna happen."

He continued:

"The Browns added three quarterbacks this offseason in Jacoby Brisett and Josh Dobson. This is why the Browns need to have a little more motivation to get this done."

Hayden Grove @H_Grove Nick Chubb on Baker Mayfield: “He’ll still always be one of my best friends. He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready.” #Browns Nick Chubb on Baker Mayfield: “He’ll still always be one of my best friends. He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready.” #Browns

A good point and one well made, but this doesn't explain the lack of impetus for a trade.

Baker Mayfield's career in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

If this is the end of the quarterback's career in Cleveland, most would agree that he did a lot for the Browns. Cleveland were arguably the worst franchise in the NFL when he arrived. When he was selected with the first pick in the 2018 draft, his first duty was to change the 1-31 record from the previous two seasons.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 QBs you win games “with” in the NFL



Mac Jones

Tua

Baker Mayfield

Ryan Tannehill

Matt Ryan

Dak Prescott

Kirk Cousins

Jameis Winston

Kyler Murray

Jimmy G



Everyone else is win in spite of/unknown because of age QBs you win games “with” in the NFLMac JonesTuaBaker MayfieldRyan TannehillMatt RyanDak PrescottKirk CousinsJameis WinstonKyler MurrayJimmy GEveryone else is win in spite of/unknown because of age

In his rookie season, he threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and the Browns went 7-8-1, which was a huge improvement.

In 2019, his production fell back somewhat as he threw 22 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions. The Browns went 6-10.

In 2020, Cleveland went 11-5, giving them their first playoff appearance since 2002. Not only did they win their first playoff game of the millennia, but it was against division rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the course of that season, Mayfield threw 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions and shone with energy and charisma.

Heading into 2021, some pundits were calling on the Browns to make a Super Bowl push. Instead, they went 6-8 on Mayfield's watch. They struggled on the field and Mayfield played most of the season with a shoulder injury in a brave but futile attempt to make the playoffs.

Many expected the Browns to give the quarterback another shot in 2022. Instead, the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and now find themselves with an extra quarterback on their roster.

Will Cleveland find a place for last year's news or will they decide to awkwardly keep Mayfield at arm's length until his contract runs out at the end of the season?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far