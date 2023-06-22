NFL analyst pinpoints which heads will roll if Aaron Rodgers' Jets fail to reach playoffs

Aaron Rodgers' arrival in New York pushes the stock of the team to almost unseen heights. However, the higher one gets, the more likely a fall could turn deadly. Speaking on the Carton Show, show host Craig Carton revealed who he believed to be on the chopping block if Aaron Rodgers' team fails to play a game in at least the Wild Card round:

"[GM Joe] Douglas could survive that but I'm with you. If Robert Saleh does not minimum make the playoffs -- and I don't think that's enough -- they gotta win a playoff game too, which we haven't done in a decade plus now. I think Robert Saleh, if you want to talk about coaches on the hot seat, Robert Saleh [is one] and it is not an easy schedule."

Broncos' response to struggle in Wilson era sets precedent for Jets

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

In other words, Carton is bracing for the Jets to undergo a similar overhaul like the Denver Broncos went through this offseason. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett faceplanted in 2022 and Hackett found himself out of the picture before the general manager and quarterback. Now, heading into 2023, the Broncos have Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton in town.

Should the Jets come out flat in 2023, one can only assume, based on the comments made here, that Carton would be in favor of following the Broncos' lead. Of course, that is contingent on how the franchise does this season against the vaunted Patrick Mahomes and his team.

Aaron Rodgers' troubles equal big changes

No. 8 at Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two

When the Packers missed the playoffs in 2017, most chalked it up to the quarterback's injury. However, many believe it sowed a seed of doubt for the rest of the team, which failed to perform even close to its pace when No. 12 was on the field. The team finished 7-9 that season.

Then, the following year, as the team slipped out of playoff contention for the second-straight year, Mike McCarthy got the axe. The team didn't miss the playoffs again until 2022, but when it did, the team decided it was time to move on from Aaron Rodgers. In other words, when it comes to recent years, No. 12 falling short has led to massive change in two of the three past such seasons.

Will the pattern carry over for the Jets if Aaron Rodgers and his team fail to reach the playoffs as well?

