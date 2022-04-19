"I think that's a totally untapped idea" - NFL analyst has production idea to spice up 'The Match' featuring Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and more

The Match was one of the highlights of the 2021 NFL offseason. Last July, Tom Brady teamed up with golf legend Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers and pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau in a nine-round game of golf. Rodgers and DeChambeau were victorious.

On Monday, Brady tweeted about the return of The Match. However, this time around, Brady and Rodgers will team up against two future faces of the NFL: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Tom Brady @TomBrady



is back, June 1st. Let's kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn't allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch

NFL analyst Kyle Brandt offered an innovative suggestion for the production value of The Match. Brandt suggested that the quarterbacks have caddies join them on the course. The analyst said:

“I do have some thoughts on this golf thing, some production ideas. And the Big League did a piece and they're like, ‘If you're really gonna have a golf round, a couple of things. Let's give the guys a couple of drinks.’ And maybe there's a little action going on... That's how people get after it out there. I also have an idea. I would like caddies. The caddy experience is really big."

However, Brandt didn't want any generic caddies for The Match. He suggested each quarterback has one of their predecessors be their caddy. For example, Brady would have Drew Bledsoe, while Rodgers would have Brett Favre. Brandt said:

"I have specific caddies in mind. I think if you did a generational thing where Rodgers’ caddy is Brett Farve. Tom Brady's caddy is maybe Drew Bledsoe. Josh Allen has Jim Kelly on the bag. And then Mahomes is interesting. You could go with Alex Smith who’s a head young. Or I'd be willing to let Andy Reid on the bag for the round. But then you have the whole dynamic between them, the generations. Like I think that’s a totally untapped idea that they should look into next year. Because there’s strategy, there's jokes, the caddies hooking you up with whatever you need. Caddies, please, next year. I think it takes it to a whole nother level. That's my idea.”

Given the rating success of The Match in 2021, Brandt's idea would undoubtedly add another layer of intrigue to draw fans into the battle of generations.

Tom Brady is already having fun promoting The Match

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady change a high five

After Brady announced that he and Rodgers were teaming up against Mahomes and Allen, the Tampa Bay quarterback launched some fun trash-talk against his competitors. Brady tweeted at Allen, poking fun at the Buffalo Bills quarterback's golfing skills.

Tom Brady @TomBrady An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB ’s approach after laying up on a par 4. An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB’s approach after laying up on a par 4. https://t.co/P66o4M1TGo

Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes, and Allen arguably possess the most star power of all the quarterbacks in the NFL.

Whether or not Brandt's idea of adding legends as caddies is realized, the quarterbacks duking it out on the golf course will be a memorable moment that draws in worldwide viewership.

