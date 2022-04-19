All we know so far about The Match 2022: competitors, date, venue, channel, and rules

The Match is back, but with an NFL spin. Capital One’s The Match was a 12-hole golf challenge between golf rivals and score-settling nemeses Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. Last year’s edition ended with Koepka winning the challenge.

This year’s match will continue at The Wynn Las Vegas and feature four golfers paired up to take on each other. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will take on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. This challenge will be the first Match that features only NFL players and no professional golfers.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers face off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match

The match will pit NFC star quarterbacks against their AFC counterparts. Additionally, given Brady and Rodgers' long and successful careers, they will represent the older statesmen taking on the young guns in Mahomes and Allen.

Josh Allen will be the only participant without a Super Bowl ring, while Tom Brady will boast seven of his own to Rodgers and Mahomes’ one Super Bowl ring apiece.

Brady infamously retired earlier this year only to return to the Buccaneers while Rodgers went through some will he/won’t with his retirement or future destination speculations. Both veteran quarterbacks returned to their respective teams in hopes of another Super Bowl run.

Mahomes and Allen just came off one of the most thrilling playoff games in recent memory, with the Chiefs defeating the Bills in overtime in an epic divisional round playoff game.

If you’re looking for more subplots, this will also be a low-key State Farm challenge between Rodgers and Mahomes, two spokespeople for the famous car insurance commercial.

Other details of the match will be released as they become available, including the full name of the event, the play-by-play announcers, and streaming options for fans who might want to view it at home.

For Mahomes and Allen, this will be their first The Match participation. Aaron Rodgers teamed up with DeChambeau in 2021 to take down Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. In 2020, the pair of Brady and Mickelson lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

The star-studded golf event will raise money for charity while giving NFL fans a chance to see their favorite stars on the fairway and putting green.

Live coverage begins on TNT at 6:30 PM ET in Las Vegas on June 1, 2022.

