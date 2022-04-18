“Sorry if I messed that up” - Tom Brady jokes about unretirement while teasing final episode of 'Man in the Arena' 

Tom Brady enjoys using his social media to show off his comedic side. That was especially evident on Monday when he tweeted a 30-second teaser trailer for the final episode of his documentary, Man in the Arena.

In addition to posting the teaser trailer, Brady's caption poked fun at his retirement (and unretirement) went. It read:

"Coming next Tuesday, the final episode. (For now at least, sorry if I messed that up with the whole unretiring thing guys)."

Tom Brady @TomBrady ) Coming next Tuesday, the final episode. (For now at least, sorry if I messed that up with the whole unretiring thing guys

Brady clearly doesn't mind having fun at his own expense. It will be fascinating to hear what Brady's comments surrounding his retirement are in the finale of his documentary.

Every episode that's aired thus far has been an authentic look into the seven-time Super Bowl winner's mind. Given the magnitude of his decision to retire, the final episode sounds like a must-watch for football fans.

Tom Brady's retirement lasted just 40 days

The unthinkable happened on February 1 when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tom Brady was announcing his retirement from the NFL. The entire globe took notice of the news, as Brady was retiring despite playing as arguably the best quarterback in the NFL in 2021.

Brady confirmed the report a couple of days later in a social media post. However, his retirement was one of the shortest in sports history.

Just 40 days later, Brady announced his unretirement the night the NCAA's March Madness brackets were being announced. Rumors instantly swirled about whether Schefter and the media pressured him into retirement with their premature reporting.

Whether or not Brady responds to the rumors of the media rushing him into retirement will be fascinating to see in the documentary's finale.

The Tom Brady story has since taken more fascinating turns. Brady's head coach, Bruce Arians, retired 17 days after Brady announced his return. The development circulated rumors of a rift between the two Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Another intriguing angle to Tom Brady's retirement emerged due to reports the three-time MVP was set to become a minority owner in the Miami Dolphins franchise.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk But for the Brian Flores lawsuit, Tom Brady would have become a minority owner in Miami. Per @BenVolin , Brady also would have gotten a position high in the Miami front office. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfpH But for the Brian Flores lawsuit, Tom Brady would have become a minority owner in Miami. Per @BenVolin, Brady also would have gotten a position high in the Miami front office. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfpH

Brady may dodge those reports in the finale of his documentary. But given the events that have transpired since the conclusion of episode nine, Brady has lots of content to work with to make a captivating episode that creates headlines.

