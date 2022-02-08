"He could change a culture" - NFL analyst the key attribute of Tom Brady which helped him win wherever he went

NFL analyst Jeff Darlington revealed a key attribute that helped Tom Brady succeed wherever he played football. The 44-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion called time on his career last week, ending his 22-year playing career in the NFL.

Darlington was a guest on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" and he spoke of one key attribute that made Brady successful and stated that it was the 44-year-old's ability to change a team's culture that helped him to win wherever he went throughout his playing days.

"Look I think that you know, everybody will remember so much of what Tom did on the field and a lot of people will talk about what he did off the field as well," Darlington said.

The NFL analyst would go on to say that the one place Brady felt comfortable and where he was at his best was in the locker room.

"But there was a certain place where I feel like Tom resonated and probably made him the champion that he was and that was in the locker room," Darlington said. "Over the years talking to teammates, and different people who played with him, and whether it was in New England, in the early days, New England in the middle era, or Tampa Bay, they all just talked about how he was the guy you wanted to play for and I think that that to me, when we talked about other guys that maybe, you know, haven't been able to capture the championships quite the same way.

"Tom could change a culture and get guys to play for him like nobody else, and I definitely will remember that about him," Darlington finished.

Brady retires a legend of the NFL

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has had perhaps the most decorated NFL career ever. He broke numerous records, won seven championships and is regarded as the greatest of all-time.

His 22-year career will be remembered for his long-standing domination with the Patriots and then as he moved to Tampa, he won the Super Bowl in his first season with the NFC team.

ESPN @espn One year ago today, Tom Brady won his 7th and final Super Bowl.



At age 43, he went through Brees, Rodgers and Mahomes 🤯 One year ago today, Tom Brady won his 7th and final Super Bowl.At age 43, he went through Brees, Rodgers and Mahomes 🤯 https://t.co/1GcImTZ4mP

Last season, Brady did not show any signs of aging as he led the NFL in both passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43), putting up huge numbers at will.

He won everything there is to win in the NFL and then some. He retired after the Buccaneers season came to an end in the postseason and he will no doubt go down as the greatest NFL player of all time.

