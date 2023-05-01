The NFL draft is an island on a calandar largely devoid of live NFL events between February and August. After months of waiting and with months of near silence set to follow the event, fans, pundits, and as evidenced below, even owners can let the excitement get to them.

Taking to Twitter, Colts owner Jim Irsay asked fans to encourage his team to draft Will Levis despite having just spent the fourth overall pick on Anthony Richardson. NFL analyst Kyle Brandt destroyed the tweet on Good Morning Football. Here's how he did it:

Good Morning Football @gmfb Jim Irsay had one of the most interesting draft day tweets @KyleBrandt has ever seen... Jim Irsay had one of the most interesting draft day tweets @KyleBrandt has ever seen... https://t.co/E5uCgjtLh0

"We said with Anthony Richardson, for someone to go up and get him, it's really it's an owner's pick...Imagine how excited you are about the draft that after you did that starting night 2. You as the owner, pick up your phone and tweet this. This is an inexplicable, unbelievable tweet..."

Will the Tennessee Titans start Will Levis in 2023?

He continued, turning up the rhetoric:

"Sir, what in the hell are you talking about? All due respect, first of all the Montana-young thing, they were drafted five years apart... I don't know why he tweeted that. That's kind of the power of being a boss is that you just do it and everyone's like, 'Should we tell him to take that down? I'm not going to do it.' It's up there now."

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay … and go Montana - Young for Franchise?? Colts Fans…would you take Will Levis at #2 if you’re on the board for Colts in 4 hours from now???… and go Montana - Young for Franchise?? Colts Fans…would you take Will Levis at #2 if you’re on the board for Colts in 4 hours from now???🏈🏈🏈… and go Montana - Young for Franchise??

NFL Draft puts Will Levis on intense rollercoaster

Will Levis at 2023 NFL Combine

Will Levis was rumored to suddenly be in the mix to be selected first overall in the days leading up to the event. It is unclear whether he bought into that hype, but it appears that he expected to be taken in the first 10 or 15 picks. His emotions took a nosedive from the start of the night to the midway point.

Around the 20th overall pick, he was spotted looking stressed at a 10/10 level with his eyes almost popping out of his head. At the end of the night, it was reported that he left the city in disgust. However, after what was likely a sleepless night, he was selected at the start of Day 2 of the draft by the Tennessee Titans. In a way, the owner's tweet may have saved him from further shock.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.

