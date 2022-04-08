NFL analyst makes bullish claim that tight end will return for 2022 season

Current free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski is known as one of the best tight ends to play the position. He is also known as a player who loves his off-the-field antics.

From hosting television shows to being a champion in the WWE, Gronk enjoys his time away from the field.

One analyst believes that is why the tight end is yet to return to the Buccaneers (but thinks he will soon).

Kimberly A. Martin spoke on ESPN's Get Up and had this to say about Gronk returning to the Buccaneers later rather than sooner:

"Oh, yeah. 100%. Right now, it's spring and it will be the summer of Gronk... those glasses say it all. He's trying to have his "me" time. But by week one, I expect Gronk to be in Tampa dressed in uniform and playing with Tom Brady." Kimberly A. Martin - Get Up

Gronk recently spoke with TMZ and had this to say about his timeline of deciding whether or not to return with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

"I knew if I started catching some passes that my head would have started turning, like, 'Oh, crap, I got to get back out on the field.' And, right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field. I'm not ready to commit to the game of football right now."

Rest assured, his longtime quarterback and friend Tom Brady may ultimately have a say in getting his security blanket back in the fold for another run at the Super Bowl in 2022.

Can the Buccaneers win it all without tight end Rob Gronkowski?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Despite missing several games last season due to a severe rib injury, Tom Brady found a way to get the football to (arguably) his most reliable receiver in clutch moments. Gronkowski concluded last season with 55 receptions for 802 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

The team lost backup tight end O.J. Howard in the offseason, who signed with the Buffalo Bills. The Buccaneers retained backup tight end Cameron Brate, who was the starter for the team before the arrival of Gronkowski.

Brate played sparingly last season with 30 receptions for just 245 receiving yards and four touchdowns. If Gronkowski decides to hang up the cleats and not return, the team still has more than viable options on the outside.

Earlier in the offseason, the team resigned receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million contract and starting running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million extension.

All-Pro receiver Mike Evans gives the Buccaneers enough firepower to compete for a title, even without their future Hall of Fame tight end.

