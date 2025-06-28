NFL analyst slams Dak Prescott's Cowboys with harsh NFC East prediction 

Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. This led to the Dallas Cowboys finishing with a disappointing 7-10 record and failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Prescott spent the offseason rehabilitating while hoping to make a strong comeback this upcoming season. However, NFL analyst Kevin Clark gave the quarterback a harsh reality check.

On Friday, Kevin Clark shared his predictions of how the NFC East will look in 2025. This division includes the Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Super Bowl LIX champs Philadelphia Eagles.

"The Dallas Cowboys are the third best team in the NFC East, and even though they're closer to Washington than they are to New York, who I think is going to be the fourth best team in that division, I don't think there's much of a pathway unless something catastrophic happens with the first two teams in that division," Clark said on "NFL Live".

"There is a massive talent gap with the Eagles. We saw that in the last few years. I just think that when you go 1 through 53, the Eagles have the best roster in football. I don't see the edges where Dallas is going to be able to close that gap. I don't see a coaching edge, I don't see a GM edge, I don't see a defensive edge.

"It's just not going to happen this year for the Cowboys. I think Brian Schottenheimer is going to surprise some people, but not anything better than third place in that division," he added.

So far, Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to five playoff appearances. However, they have always fallen short of competing in the Super Bowl. The last time Jerry Jones' team won the Lombardi Trophy was during Super Bowl XXX.

Dak Prescott shares true feelings about his future with Cowboys following disappointing 2024 season

The three-time Pro Bowler is entering his 10th season with the Dallas Cowboys. Ahead of mandatory minicamp, Prescott was questioned about his goal with the team and what his top priority is heading into 2025:

"I want to win a championship. The legacy and things and whatever comes after I finish will take care of itself. I want to win a championship. I'll be damned if it's just for m legacy or for this team or for my personal being, my sanity. The legacy will take care of itself. I have to stay where my feet are."

In nine seasons, Dak Prescott has started all 122 games he's played for the Cowboys. The quarterback has also recorded a total of 31,437 yards and 213 passing TDs with 82 interceptions to his name.

