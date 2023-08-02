Could Jerry Jones be the root of the problem for the Dallas Cowboys? Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo believes that may be the case. The longtime radio host, who now appears on ESPN's "First Take" said that he believes it's the owner who causes the most issues for the team.

Russo said that Jones' weekly radio appearances are part of the issue and that that 80-year-old should not be the person speaking for the team.

"Well, first off, this goes to my point from last week. This is what's wrong with Dallas. Jerry Jones, He's been doing it forever. Weekly interviews on radio stations in Dallas, Texas. Really? This is who you want to have representing your team, the owner who never played a down in the NFL. That's the first problem. Second, he can do what he wants. I'm not saying he's against it, but, you know, to me, I can't take you seriously with that."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also called out Jones' decision-making and being the sole decision-maker for the organization.

Jaun News English @EnglishJaun

metajaunnews.com/chris-russo-is… Chris Russo Is Not Happy With Jerry Jones This Week

Christopher Russo doesn't agree with the fact that the owner of the team is so hands-on. Especially since this approach doesn't seem to be working for the team since the 1990s.

Jerry Jones hasn't ruled out Ezekiel Elliott's return

Dallas Cowboys' team owner hasn't ruled out the possibility of the return of running back Ezekiel Elliott.

On Tuesday morning's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones mentioned that he isn't completely ready to close the door on Elliott re-joining the team, saying:

“We’re reading the tea leaves”

This notion caught a lot of people off guard, including Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who said otherwise. McCarthy told reporters that there really isn't a spot for Elliott in the offense.

Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar



MM on Zeke post-RoJo suspension news:



"We're not just going to hit a bump and then give up on the path. We want to see these young guys in games." Mike McCarthy has long made it clear the #Cowboys plan at RB is not to replace Zeke, but to instead put the young RBs to the flame.MM on Zeke post-RoJo suspension news:"We're not just going to hit a bump and then give up on the path. We want to see these young guys in games."

McCarthy prefers to go with Tony Pollard and the younger runnings backs, allowing them to get more reps and hopefuly benefit the offense better than the veteran RB.

This disconnect between the head coach and team owner has made many fans unsure of the plan for the team this season.