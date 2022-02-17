"Overrated" - NFL analyst not sold on Dak Prescott's contribution to Cowboys 

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo is not sold on Dak Prescott and his contribution to the Dallas Cowboys.

Having been eliminated from the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo, the Cowboys' quarterback took a lot of heat for his underwhelming performance.

Russo appeared on ESPN's First Take today and stated that the 28-year-old is overrated.

"I'm not as high on the quarterback as everybody else is, what everybody thinks that because he's on the Dallas Cowboys, you get overrated. Well, he's a cowboy, he's wearing a star, he's Dak Prescott."

Prescott not a top 10 quarterback says Russo

Prescott didn't have his best game, as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers.

The game will largely be remembered for the last play in which Prescott failed to get the ball spiked in time to have one more shot at the end zone. Russo was critical of him for not knowing the rules.

"Dak was not good against San Francisco, Dak Prescott didn't know the rule of making sure the umpire handled the ball before the last play of the game when he ran out of time, he didn't know the rule. Bottom line is now you can blame that on McCarthy but the quarterback did not know the rule that the umpires have to touch the ball and place it down before you go out there and run another play and that's why they ran out of time."

Much of the blame for Cowboys quarterback came during away games in which he has failed to show up in the brightest spots. Russo echoed this and finished by stating that 28-year-old is not a top 10 quarterback in the NFL.

"Give me a game on the road that he went out there and played great football in a postseason spot. I'll give you a game, couple years ago in Philadelphia, playoffs on the line played badly. Give me a game on the road, the game in LA, a few years ago did not play great in that game. Certainly didn't play great here, was outplayed by Rodgers when Green Bay played in Dallas. Give me the game in a big spot where you said yourself, this is a big-time quarterback in the NFL.

"He's not as good as Burrow, he's not as good as Herbert, he's not as good Stafford, he's not as good as Mahomes, he's not as good as Rodgers. I mean, he may be if I pushed him maybe he's around 10, as far as the NFL quarterbacks are concerned, best quarterbacks in the league."

