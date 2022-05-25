“Just make everyone uncomfortable” - NFL analyst suggests Baker Mayfield must embrace the awkwardness

Unlike most quarterbacks in the NFL, Baker Mayfield is estranged and floating along, waiting for his fate to be decided. While he waits for his new destination, Mayfield technically remains a member of the Cleveland Browns. With OTAs ongoing, it raised the question of whether the quarterback would show up.

To the surprise of a few, the quarterback did not show up. Despite this, one NFL analyst asked Mayfield to dive into the awkward situation headfirst. On the Mina Kimes Podcast, Kimes asked the quarterback to turn up the dial on awkwardness. Kimes said:

“So it was reported yesterday that Baker Mayfield did not go to OTAs [which is] very unsurprising given the fact that like there's so much bad blood and [he's] clearly not gonna play another down as a Cleveland Brown."

She continued, tentatively giving her "potentially bad take:"

"If Watson is suspended, it's gonna be Jacoby Brissett. What do you think of my idea? Or my take? I want to run this take by you, this potentially bad take. I think [Mayfield] should go and just make everyone uncomfortable.”

Kimes could be implying that if the quarterback were to show up, it could force the Browns to push for a trade harder. Mayfield showing up would be a national news story and would at least remind the Browns about the problem. At best, it could speed up the trade process immensely. Either way, the analyst wants to see the quarterback take some snaps at practice.

Baker Mayfield in the 2020s

The Browns' former starting quarterback's four-year career could be split into two halves. In the first half, before 2020, the quarterback was still easing his way into the NFL. For Browns fans, the expectations were simply to avoid the 1-31 struggles of the previous two seasons. However, once that bar was established by 2020, the team's expectations grew.

At first, the signal-caller delivered, taking Cleveland to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. The team even won a playoff game. Mayfield threw for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions that season. Once again, the bar was raised as the team wanted more. Some fans expected a Super Bowl appearance.

Once Mayfield slipped up in 2021, however, most agree the team appeared to lose patience. Just weeks later, Deshaun Watson entered the conversation. With Watson in town. Mayfield was kicked to the curb but kept in arm's reach, not unlike a family with a new television who can't decide what to do with the old one. Where will the quarterback finally land?

