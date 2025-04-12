NFL analyst suggests Browns should draft Louisville's "pro-ready" QB to pair with Travis Hunter

The Cleveland Browns have the second overall pick in the first round of this year's draft. They currently lack a good starting quarterback for the upcoming season after Deshaun Watson's reaggravated injury. Despite the requirement in this position, experts and analysts believe the Browns could take an alternative route in the draft.

Over the past few days, the rumor mill has been churning about how the Cleveland Browns could pick either Colorado's Travis Hunter or Penn State's Abdul Carter with the No.2 pick. They could then look to bring in a quarterback in the later rounds of the draft for the future. On the latest episode of NFL on ESPN, Mina Kimes talked about who the team could draft as a potential future quarterback.

According to her, there is an increased possibility of the Browns skipping Shedeur Sanders with the second overall pick. Despite being the second-best quarterback prospect behind Miami's Cam Ward, the team could look to get a non-quarterback. Kimes then suggested that Cleveland acquire Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the later rounds of the draft.

"As far as the draft goes, as it does seem increasingly likely they're gonna go either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with pick 2," Kimes said. "I would really be intrigued if they were to add a quarterback like Tyler Shough out of Louisville later in the draft. Because to me, he is one of the more pro-ready players."

"And I think for Cleveland, you do want a quarterback who's a developmental prospect, someone who can come in, play immediately. Imagine him throwing to Travis Hunter and Jerry Jeudy at receiver if Hunter was to play receiver for them. I would look at both the draft and a potential Cousins trade."

To address their quarterback woes, Kevin Stefanski and his team brought back veteran Joe Flacco on a one-year deal worth $4 million. He played for Cleveland in 2023 before signing with the Colts for the 2024 season. However, the team still lacks a definite answer for their long-term quarterback plans.

Draft analyst Mel Kiper predicts Cleveland Browns to select Tyler Shough in the second round

Tyler Shough continues draft stock continues to surge over the past few weeks. According to Mel Kiper's latest mock draft, the Browns could look to draft the Louisville quarterback with the 33rd overall pick.

The franchise is potentially locked in on drafting a non-quarterback prospect like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with the second overall pick. However, Kiper believes Shough is the ideal quarterback candidate for the team after an underwhelming 3-14 campaign last season.

"Deshaun Watson is out with a re-torn achilles, and Kenny Pickett is the only quarterback on the Browns' roster. Shough has the arm strength to drive the ball in Cleveland weather, and he looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 291 pounds," Kiper said.

"Some evaluators will be concerned with his age (turning 26 this year), but the flip side of that is his experience-he has thrown 951 passes over 43 career games. He could compete with Pickett for starts."

Under Tyler Shough, the Cardinals finished with a 9-4 campaign last season. They also secured a victory over Washington in the Sun Bowl showdown.

