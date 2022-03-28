NFL analyst voices concern for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson fans alike have high hopes for the team now that both parts have been put together through the most significant trade of the offseason.

However, one analyst has his foot on the brake. Speaking on First Take, NFL analyst Domonique Foxworth made his cautious opinion on the team's future:

“I would push back because the one deficiency that I think that we could point to the Chargers is the coaching spot. And Nathaniel Hackett, as much as you raved about him? He’s still a question mark. We haven't seen him as a head coach. It's very different than being an offensive coordinator."

Aric DiLalla @AricDiLalla Broncos GM George Paton just told a group of us at the NFL Annual Meeting that the Broncos will begin their offseason workout program on Monday, April 11. Broncos GM George Paton just told a group of us at the NFL Annual Meeting that the Broncos will begin their offseason workout program on Monday, April 11.

Despite coaching Aaron Rodgers to two MVPs in two years, Foxworth maintained his assertion of the coach as a potentially damaging tipping point:

"So there's still a question mark there at that spot. Absolutely, you can't guarantee that he is going to be an exceptional head coach. Which I think is what it's going to take. And the other place I push back is the offensive line. If you didn't think the offensive line in Seattle was all that good, you're looking at statistically, a comparable offensive line."

Continuing, Foxworth called the offensive line essentially a wash between the two teams:

"The Broncos’ offensive line was not as good as people are talking about. Like it wasn't a great upgrade. He's moving to a similar situation, Russell is. From the pressure standpoint, and from the run game standpoint, he’s moving to a similar situation with two All-Pro receivers."

He wrapped up, speaking to those who disagreed:

"It's a lot, go look up the numbers, Dan. Turn your face sideways all you want. Look at the numbers, it’s not a dominant offensive line."

Russell Wilson hasn't been to the Super Bowl since 2015

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Once upon a time, Russell Wilson was in the same shoes as the up-and-coming Patrick Mahomes. He was able to pull wins out of losses and deliver shocking throws that rocked the NFL world. He won the Super Bowl and lost another in back-to-back seasons, similar to Mahomes' recent run.

However, Wilson hasn't been back to the big game since then. That said, his performances over the last decade have been as consistent as any player in the league.

The quarterback has never had a season where he threw more than 13 interceptions. In the year he did so (2020), he threw for 40 touchdowns, a career-high. 2016 was his worst season, throwing 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Wilson never finished below .500 when starting all 16 games in his career. He started 14 games in 2021, and his team finished 7-10.

Will the quarterback take off on the edge of Peyton Manning's shadow, or is Foxworth smart to pump the breaks?

