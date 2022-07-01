"Everybody there is under the gun" - NFL analyst warns Baker Mayfield to stay away from top NFC team

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been constantly brought up in trade talks ever since the franchise acquired Deshaun Watson. Last year's starting quarterback fell out spectacularly with the Browns following the trade. He was no doubt hoping to move on himself, but this has yet to materialize.

Recent speculation has Mayfield linked heavily with a trade to the Carolina Panthers. While most people agree that he would be a good fit for Carolina, analyst Mike Sando disagrees. He recently spoke on the matter on the Athletic's Football Show podcast. Here's what he said:

"I happen to think Carolina’s not a good fit for him and I know Baker’s agents well. They are very competent people, they’re good people, they understand it too."

He continued:

"I think Carolina’s a hornet’s nest cause I think the coach’s under the gun, I think everybody there’s under the gun. They’ve got an owner who’s ready to press the button any day now on a reset and if I’m Baker that could be ugly and messy. That’s why I come back to saying Seattle is the one spot for him.”

Both the Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks have been constantly linked to Mayfield over the last few months. Josina Anderson reported last week that the Seahawks still have a high level of interest in the Browns quarterback:

"I'm told the Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing."

Steve Reed, who covers the Panthers for the Associated Press, also reported that the Panthers have an interest in Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo:

"As I've reported several times, the Panthers are still interested in Mayfield/Garoppolo at QB, but in order for a trade to take place the other team would have to agree to pick up a large portion of their salary. Nothing has changed on that front for weeks."

As it stands, the Panthers have a battle between Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Coral for the starting quarterback role. While the Seahawks currently have a battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Mayfield would likely be the starter for either of these franchises.

The Cleveland Browns may have erred in replacing Baker Mayfield with Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

The Browns gave up a lot in return for Watson. They gave the Houston Texans three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Watson and a fifth-round pick. On top of acquiring the former All-Pro quarterback, the Browns gave him a five-year $230 million fully guaranteed deal, the largest guaranteed deal in NFL history.

It was a mind-blowing sequence of events, considering Watson's status for the 2022 season is up in the air. The NFL is rumored to be nearing the conclusion of its investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations the quarterback faces. Speculation is rife that the quarterback will miss the entire 2022 season.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop reports that there is no timetable for a decision, but Watson can appeal if he is suspended:

"There is no set timeline for Robinson's decision once the hearing ends. Once she rules, Watson will have the option to appeal. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could either rule on that appeal or call on an independent ruler."

It will be interesting to see if the Browns have gone all-in and lost on their Deshaun Watson gamble.

