NFL commissioner Roger Goodell outlines ‘positive’ impact of Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce

Roger Goodell has always loved the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship, but he has not been truly open about it until now

It is no secret that the relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop artist has become one of the most talked-about things in the NFL, often to the cost of a few fans who would prefer the media to focus on proper sporting matters.

However, ahead of Monday's Super Bowl LVIII media day, the NFL commissioner reiterated the "positive" effects the relationship has had on the league:

"Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people, they seem very happy. She knows great entertainment. And I think that's why she loves NFL football ... Obviously, it creates a buzz; it creates another group of young fans, particularly young women who are interested in seeing why she is going to this game. And I think that's great for us."

Roger Goodell dismisses notions that Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship is staged

Meanwhile, some have claimed that the Kelce-Swift relationship is a manufactured ploy by the NFL to attract new fans and improve declining TV ratings.

Two of the most prominent critics are mixed martial artists Paige VanZant and Colby Covington, with the latter even calling it "disgusting" and "despicable" to Newsmax.

However, Goodell was quick to dismiss their notions, joking that he would not have written a script for it very well.

"There’s no way I could have scripted that one," Goodell said. "Let’s just put it that way. The idea that this was in a script, that this was pre-planned - that’s just nonsense. It’s frankly not even worth talking about. We see two people who are really happy together, having fun together, I think that’s wonderful and I wish them well."

Roger Goodell expounds on twins' love of Taylor Swift

Continuing further, Goodell also discussed his twin daughters' fandom of Swift, further noting that it was an example of her positive influence on the league:

“Our girls love Taylor Swift, but they also love football. They know a lot about football. So this is just about welcoming people to the game. It’s giving people a different perspective of the game."

The singer, who announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is currently in Tokyo preparing for the resumption of her Eras Tour.