NFL Draft 2021: What to expect from the mega event in Cleveland? Schedule and start time details

The 2021 NFL draft will be the 86th draft in the history of the league. This year's event will be hosted in Cleveland, Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting our country, only a select few prospects will take the stage in Cleveland. The media will be present at this year's NFL Draft as the NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC crews will be there to report on the event.

As we welcome the new rookie class into the NFL, the prospects that are not attending the draft will participate from home. With the 2021 NFL Draft only 36 days away, let's take a look at everything that will be happening leading up to the mega event.

2021 NFL Draft Start Date, Start Time, and How to Watch?

Date: April 29, 2021 - May 1, 2021

Start Time: 8PM EST (April 29, 2021), 7PM EST (April 30, 2021), Noon EST (May 1, 2021

TV Channel: ESPN, NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL app

NFL announces plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Clevelandhttps://t.co/h4bPpsSzOh pic.twitter.com/rlN4V3Y8Bi — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 22, 2021

Events leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will have headlining acts all three days during the 2021 NFL Draft, although the performing acts have still not been revealed. There will also be the NFL Draft Experience.

EXCLUSIVE: The #NFLDraft will mostly return to its pre-pandemic form in Cleveland this year, with prospects invited to appear in person, Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks on a stage and a large “Draft Experience” (@BenFischerSBJ).



Free to read: https://t.co/DYpHEoCHRm pic.twitter.com/XHaRsfXSGY — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) March 22, 2021

NFL fans can only attend the NFL Draft Experience through reservations due to the pandemic. If fans want to reserve their spot for the NFL Draft Experience, they can do so on the NFL OnePass app, which will be available starting March 30, 2021.

David Gilbert, who is the President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, had this to say about the 2021 NFL draft coming to Cleveland:

"We are looking forward to officially being on the clock in Cleveland for what has become one of the most-anticipated sports and entertainment events of the year." Gilbert went on to say, "While we know this event will look different than in the past, we are thrilled about what the NFL Draft will mean to our community coming out of this pandemic. It will showcase Cleveland's beauty and resilience to a large audience, both safely in-person and worldwide."

All fans will be required to wear facial coverings during all events at the 2021 NFL Draft. David Gilbert and the city of Cleveland are working around the clock to ensure this is an NFL Draft for fans to remember.