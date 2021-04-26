NFL Draft 2021: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 1?

The 2021 NFL Draft is now only four days away. On Thursday, a new crop of rookies entering the NFL will begin their journey. There's a ton of talent, and some may say this draft class could be one of the finest in the league's history.

Day 1 of the draft is set to be one of the most exciting days of the three-day event. The Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to select former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the number one overall pick. Meanwhile. the New York Jets are leaning towards selecting former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson as the second pick.

Zach Wilson: 0.0% turnover-worthy play rate when pressured last season pic.twitter.com/fKyQxeDXzO — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 24, 2021

One of the biggest 'mysteries' of the 2021 NFL Draft will get solved when the San Francisco 49ers make their number three pick.

The San Francisco 49ers have been linked with Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance. In four days, we will find out who could lead the San Francisco 49ers in the years to come, along with Kyle Shanahan.

Other teams to watch out during the first round of the NFL Draft are: Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens.

All seven teams have been rumored to be trading up or back in the first round. On that note, here's how NFL fans can watch the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2021 First Round: Date, how to watch, streaming options and time

2021 NFL Draft

Advertisement

Date: April 29, 2021.

Time: 6 PM EST (NFL Draft Red Carpet).

First Round Start Time: 8 PM EST.

How to Watch: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network.

Streaming Options:

ESPN app

NFL app

FuboTV

Sling TV

YouTube TV

Verizon Fusio TV.

NFL Draft 2021: Former No. 1 picks

CFP Semifinal at Allstate Sugar Bowl Clemson v Ohio State

Trevor Lawrence will join a special group of individuals on Thursday when the Jacksonville Jaguars draft him number one overall. He'll join an elite group of former college athletes as number 1 picks in the NFL history.

Trevor Lawrence is the first #NFL QB Gatorade has signed since Cam Newton in 2012.



2012!!!!!!!!



Think about that!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OH59Q077YP — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) April 23, 2021

List of Former No. 1 picks in the NFL Draft

--2020: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

--2019: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

--2018: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

--2017: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

--2016: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

--2015: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

--2014: Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans

--2013: Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs

--2012: Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

--2011: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

--2010: Sam Bradford, Los Angeles Rams

--2009: Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

--2008: Jake Long, Miami Dolphins

--2007: JaMarcus Russell, Las Vegas Raiders

--2006: Mario Williams, Houston Texans

--2005: Alex Smith, San Francisco 49ers

--2004: Eli Manning, Los Angeles Chargers (Traded to Giants)

--2003: Carson Palmer, Cincinnati Bengals

--2002: David Carr, Houston Texans

--2001: Michael Vick, Atlanta Falcons

--2000: Courtney Brown, Cleveland Browns.