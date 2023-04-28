NFL Draft 2023: What time does the NFL draft start on Day 3? 

The 2023 NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 29, 2023, with the third and final day. But it will be a jam-packed day as NFL teams navigate rounds four through seven.
The third day of the NFL draft will begin bright and early at 12:00 pm EST. Fans can once again find the event's coverage on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. The coverage will also be available to stream on the ESPN app and through the ESPN.com website.
NFL fans see the third day of the draft as an exciting time as many of the biggest stars in the league have been drafted in the later rounds.
NFL Draft 2023: Day 3 draft order for 32 teams
The Chicago Bears will start the third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft with pick No. 103. The Bears also have another fourth-round selection at No. 133.
The Houston Texans will then have the second and third picks in the third round, similar to their first round.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland Browns will pick twice. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots have three draft picks in this round.
Here's a look at the NFL draft order for the fourth round:
- 103 - Chicago Bears
- 104 - Houston Texans
- 105 - Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals)
- 106 - Indianapolis Colts
- 107 - New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
- 108 - Denver Broncos
- 109 - Las Vegas Raiders
- 110 - Atlanta Falcons
- 111 - Cleveland Browns
- 112 - New York Jets
- 113 - Atlanta Falcons
- 114 - Carolina Panthers
- 115 - New Orleans Saints
- 116 - Green Bay Packers
- 117 - New England Patriots
- 118 - Washington Commanders
- 119 - Minnesota Vikings
- 120 - New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
- 121 - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 122 - Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)
- 123 - Seattle Seahawks
- 124 - Baltimore Ravens
- 125 - Los Angeles Chargers
- 126 - Cleveland Browns
- 127 - Jacksonville Jaguars (via Minnesota Vikings)
- 128 - New York Giants
- 129 - Dallas Cowboys
- 130 - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 131 - Cincinnati Bengals
- 132 - Carolina Panthers
- 133 - Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers)
- 134 - Kansas City Chiefs
- 135- New England Patriots
- 136- Los Angeles Rams
Here's a look at the NFL draft order for the fifth round:
- 136 - Chicago Bears
- 137 - Buffalo Bills
- 138 - Houston Texans
- 139 - Indianapolis Colts
- 140 - Denver Broncos
- 141 - Las Vegas Raiders
- 142 - Cleveland Browns
- 143 - New York Jets
- 144 - Las Vegas Raiders
- 145 - Carolina Panthers
- 146 - New Orleans Saints
- 147 - Tennessee Titans
- 148 - Chicago Bears
- 149 - Green Bay Packers
- 150 - Washington Commanders
- 151 - Seattle Seahawks
- 152 - Detroit Lions
- 153 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 154 - Seattle Seahawks
- 155 - San Francisco 49ers
- 156 - Los Angeles Chargers
- 157 - Baltimore Ravens
- 158 - Minnesota Vikings
- 159 - Detroit Lions
- 160 - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 161 - Houston Texans
- 162 - Indianapolis Colts
- 163 - Cincinnati Bengals
- 164 - San Francisco 49ers
- 165 - Carolina Panthers
- 166 - Kansas City Chiefs
- 167 - Los Angeles Rams
- 168- Detroit Lions
- 169- Dallas Cowboys
- 170- New York Jets
- 171- Los Angeles Rams
- 172- New York Giants
- 173- San Francisco 49ers
- 174- Las Vegas Raiders
- 175- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 176- Indianapolis Colts
- 177- Los Angeles Rams
Here's a look at the NFL draft order for the sixth round, also where a team can find their "Diamond in the Ruff" during the NFL draft. For example, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady was drafted with pick 199.
- 178 - Kansas City Chiefs
- 179 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 180 - Arizona Cardinals
- 181 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 182 - Los Angeles Rams
- 183 - Detroit Lions
- 184 - New England Patriots
- 185 - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 186 - Tennessee Titans
- 187 - New England Patriots
- 188 - Houston Texans
- 189 - Los Angeles Rams
- 190 - Cleveland Browns
- 191 - Los Angeles Rams
- 192 - New England Patriots
- 193 - Washington Commanders
- 194 - Detroit Lions
- 195 - Denver Broncos
- 196 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 197 - Miami Dolphins
- 198 - Seattle Seahawks
- 199 - Baltimore Ravens
- 200 - Los Angeles Chargers
- 201 - Houston Texans
- 202 - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 203 - Houston Texans
- 204 - Las Vegas Raiders
- 205 - Buffalo Bills
- 206 - Cincinnati Bengals
- 207 - Green Bay Packers
- 208 - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 209 - New York Giants
- 210- New England Patriots
- 211- Minnesota Vikings
- 212- Dallas Cowboys
- 213- Arizona Cardinals
- 214- Las Vegas Raiders
- 215- Washington Commanders
- 216- San Francisco 49ers
- 217- Kansas City Chiefs
- 218- Washington Commanders
- 219- San Francisco 49ers
- 220- Kansas City Chiefs
- 221- New York Giants
- 222- Kansas City Chiefs
Here's a look at the order for the seventh and final round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Remember, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy proved last season that the "Mr. Irrelevant" theory isn't true.
- 223 - Los Angeles Rams
- 224 - Atlanta Falcons
- 225 - Atlanta Falcons
- 226 - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 227 - New Orleans Saints
- 228 - Tennessee Titans
- 229 - Cleveland Browns
- 230 - Houston Texans
- 231 - Las Vegas Raiders
- 232 - Green Bay Packers
- 233 - Washington Commanders
- 234 - Los Angeles Rams
- 235 - Green Bay Packers
- 236 - Indianapolis Colts
- 237 - Seattle Seahawks
- 238 - Miami Dolphins
- 239 - Los Angeles Chargers
- 240 - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 241 - Pittsburgh Steelers
- 242 - Green Bay Packers
- 243 - New York Giants
- 244 - Dallas Cowboys
- 245 - New England Patriots
- 246 - Cincinnati Bengals
- 247 - San Francisco 49ers
- 248 - Philadelphia Eagles
- 249 - Kansas City Chiefs
- 250 - Kansas City Chiefs
- 251 - Pittsburgh Steelers
- 252 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 253 - San Francisco 49ers
- 254 - New York Giants
- 255- San Francisco 49ers
- 256- Green Bay Packers
- 257- New Orleans Saints
- 258- Chicago Bears
- 259- Houston Texans
This year's NFL draft will see 259 players get drafted and begin the next step of following their dreams of playing in the National Football League.
