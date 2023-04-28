NFL Draft 2023: What time does the NFL draft start on Day 3? 

The 2023 NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 29, 2023, with the third and final day. But it will be a jam-packed day as NFL teams navigate rounds four through seven.

The third day of the NFL draft will begin bright and early at 12:00 pm EST. Fans can once again find the event's coverage on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. The coverage will also be available to stream on the ESPN app and through the ESPN.com website.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans see the third day of the draft as an exciting time as many of the biggest stars in the league have been drafted in the later rounds.

NFL Draft 2023: Day 3 draft order for 32 teams

The Chicago Bears will start the third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft with pick No. 103. The Bears also have another fourth-round selection at No. 133.

The Houston Texans will then have the second and third picks in the third round, similar to their first round.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland Browns will pick twice. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots have three draft picks in this round.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Draft Kickoff: The #Lions have received calls centered around a potential D'Andre Swift trade, while it doesn't appear #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is going anywhere soon. From NFL Draft Kickoff: The #Lions have received calls centered around a potential D'Andre Swift trade, while it doesn't appear #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is going anywhere soon. https://t.co/8KfFWmU2FG

Here's a look at the NFL draft order for the fourth round:

103 - Chicago Bears

104 - Houston Texans

105 - Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals)

106 - Indianapolis Colts

107 - New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

108 - Denver Broncos

109 - Las Vegas Raiders

110 - Atlanta Falcons

111 - Cleveland Browns

112 - New York Jets

113 - Atlanta Falcons

114 - Carolina Panthers

115 - New Orleans Saints

116 - Green Bay Packers

117 - New England Patriots

118 - Washington Commanders

119 - Minnesota Vikings

120 - New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

121 - Jacksonville Jaguars

122 - Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)

123 - Seattle Seahawks

124 - Baltimore Ravens

125 - Los Angeles Chargers

126 - Cleveland Browns

127 - Jacksonville Jaguars (via Minnesota Vikings)

128 - New York Giants

129 - Dallas Cowboys

130 - Jacksonville Jaguars

131 - Cincinnati Bengals

132 - Carolina Panthers

133 - Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers)

134 - Kansas City Chiefs

135- New England Patriots

136- Los Angeles Rams

Here's a look at the NFL draft order for the fifth round:

136 - Chicago Bears

137 - Buffalo Bills

138 - Houston Texans

139 - Indianapolis Colts

140 - Denver Broncos

141 - Las Vegas Raiders

142 - Cleveland Browns

143 - New York Jets

144 - Las Vegas Raiders

145 - Carolina Panthers

146 - New Orleans Saints

147 - Tennessee Titans

148 - Chicago Bears

149 - Green Bay Packers

150 - Washington Commanders

151 - Seattle Seahawks

152 - Detroit Lions

153 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

154 - Seattle Seahawks

155 - San Francisco 49ers

156 - Los Angeles Chargers

157 - Baltimore Ravens

158 - Minnesota Vikings

159 - Detroit Lions

160 - Jacksonville Jaguars

161 - Houston Texans

162 - Indianapolis Colts

163 - Cincinnati Bengals

164 - San Francisco 49ers

165 - Carolina Panthers

166 - Kansas City Chiefs

167 - Los Angeles Rams

168- Detroit Lions

169- Dallas Cowboys

170- New York Jets

171- Los Angeles Rams

172- New York Giants

173- San Francisco 49ers

174- Las Vegas Raiders

175- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

176- Indianapolis Colts

177- Los Angeles Rams

Here's a look at the NFL draft order for the sixth round, also where a team can find their "Diamond in the Ruff" during the NFL draft. For example, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady was drafted with pick 199.

178 - Kansas City Chiefs

179 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

180 - Arizona Cardinals

181 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

182 - Los Angeles Rams

183 - Detroit Lions

184 - New England Patriots

185 - Jacksonville Jaguars

186 - Tennessee Titans

187 - New England Patriots

188 - Houston Texans

189 - Los Angeles Rams

190 - Cleveland Browns

191 - Los Angeles Rams

192 - New England Patriots

193 - Washington Commanders

194 - Detroit Lions

195 - Denver Broncos

196 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

197 - Miami Dolphins

198 - Seattle Seahawks

199 - Baltimore Ravens

200 - Los Angeles Chargers

201 - Houston Texans

202 - Jacksonville Jaguars

203 - Houston Texans

204 - Las Vegas Raiders

205 - Buffalo Bills

206 - Cincinnati Bengals

207 - Green Bay Packers

208 - Jacksonville Jaguars

209 - New York Giants

210- New England Patriots

211- Minnesota Vikings

212- Dallas Cowboys

213- Arizona Cardinals

214- Las Vegas Raiders

215- Washington Commanders

216- San Francisco 49ers

217- Kansas City Chiefs

218- Washington Commanders

219- San Francisco 49ers

220- Kansas City Chiefs

221- New York Giants

222- Kansas City Chiefs

Here's a look at the order for the seventh and final round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Remember, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy proved last season that the "Mr. Irrelevant" theory isn't true.

223 - Los Angeles Rams

224 - Atlanta Falcons

225 - Atlanta Falcons

226 - Jacksonville Jaguars

227 - New Orleans Saints

228 - Tennessee Titans

229 - Cleveland Browns

230 - Houston Texans

231 - Las Vegas Raiders

232 - Green Bay Packers

233 - Washington Commanders

234 - Los Angeles Rams

235 - Green Bay Packers

236 - Indianapolis Colts

237 - Seattle Seahawks

238 - Miami Dolphins

239 - Los Angeles Chargers

240 - Jacksonville Jaguars

241 - Pittsburgh Steelers

242 - Green Bay Packers

243 - New York Giants

244 - Dallas Cowboys

245 - New England Patriots

246 - Cincinnati Bengals

247 - San Francisco 49ers

248 - Philadelphia Eagles

249 - Kansas City Chiefs

250 - Kansas City Chiefs

251 - Pittsburgh Steelers

252 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

253 - San Francisco 49ers

254 - New York Giants

255- San Francisco 49ers

256- Green Bay Packers

257- New Orleans Saints

258- Chicago Bears

259- Houston Texans

This year's NFL draft will see 259 players get drafted and begin the next step of following their dreams of playing in the National Football League.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes