The NFL Draft is fast approaching and the Philadelphia Eagles are, like most teams, building their draft board. After a superb season that saw Jalen Hurts lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance, the chance to improve in the draft is one that can't be missed.

But who should Philadelphia be targeting? The defense is still stacked and offensively there are weapons everywhere for Hurts to utilize. But when looking at the top 10 picks (the franchise has the No.10 pick), one name has stood out - Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah participated in a Reddit forum and was asked if taking a running back so early in the draft is worth it. He detailed that if Robinson is available when Philadelphia pick, they must select him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeremiah said:

"It matters what team takes him and where they are in their evolution. My theory on RBs is not to waste their carries on bad teams. A team like the Eagles picking 10th who are a Super Bowl team could work. I can make the case the Eagles should take him, but having worked there, I know they won’t."

Bijan Robinson on Eagles' roster could cause havoc

Robinson at the NFL Combine

Philadelphia's running game last year was nearly impossible to stop. In all but five games, they surpassed 100 rushing yards, and six were 150+ yard games.

With Hurts (760 yards), Miles Sanders (1,260), and Kenneth Gainwell (240), Philadelphia's running game was a well-oiled machine. But after losing Sanders, there is a spot for Robinson should the Eagles choose to draft him at pick 10.

But as Jeremiah states, having worked for the organization, he knows Philadelphia won't. But why?

Perhaps it has something to do with a running back's shelf life in the NFL and that usually after five or so years, the production drops dramatically (see Dallas Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott).

Spending a top pick on a player who could be done and dusted after five years might not feel worth it to the organization.

But when that player is a potential generational running back, perhaps it is worth a shot. With the NFL Draft under two weeks away, we won't have to wait too long to see where Robinson gets drafted.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes