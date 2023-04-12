NFL Draft Rumors: Insider delivers massive update on Texans #2 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

There could be a major twist in the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston Texans hold the second overall pick, and odds are they will use it on potential generational QB CJ Stroud.

However, according to analyst Adam Schefter, that may not be the case. He said on NFL Live:

"There's a lot of conflicting signals and information out there about what Houston is going to do at 2, and I think a lot of people have assumed it's just going to be a quarterback. And in the the end, I'm just not convinced just yet that that's gonna be the case.

He expounded on how the Texans could use the pick:

"What does Houston do? It becomes interesting. If Houston decides to auction off that pick to somebody who wants to come and trade for a quarterback at No. 2 or Houston wants to go with a quarterback of its own or Houston wants to go with one of the top defensive players - all I'm saying is I don't think it's a lock that Houston is going quarterback at 2.

— "I don't think it's a lock that Houston is going QB at 2" @AdamSchefter on what he thinks the Texans will do at the top of the draft "I don't think it's a lock that Houston is going QB at 2"—@AdamSchefter on what he thinks the Texans will do at the top of the draft 😳 https://t.co/yVNP5gipRg

Regardless of whether the Texans choose Stroud or not, they will eventually have to address their quarterback situation, but there are also other places where they could improve.

What are Houston Texans' best non-QB options in 2023 NFL Draft?

DeMeo Ryans faces a tall task in his first year as Texans coach.

When assessing the Houston Texans' 2023 roster, there immediately appear certain places that they could patch besides quarterback. One such place is the wide receiver.

The Texans have already landed a pair of offensive weapons in running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dalton Schultz, but they could use an upgrade at WR.

Quentin Johnston and Jaxon Smith-Njigba figure to be the top two options, and the Texans also have the 12th overall pick. So they could still take Stroud second overall and pair him with either wide receiver.

Another place where the Texans could improve is at the defensive line. Since JJ Watt left for the Cardinals, the team has struggled defensively, so they could use an anchor in that field. One such option is Jalen Carter, the Georgia defensive tackle, who played a significant role in the Bulldogs' consecutive championships.

Incoming coach DeMeco Ryans needs the best roster possible to elevate the Texans from the cellar of the AFC South, so the management has to make the best choices possible.

