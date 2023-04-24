NFL Draft Rumors: Seahawks want star Anthony Richardson as Geno Smith's successor in post-Russell Wilson era

Host of Pro Football Talk Mike Florio has floated the possibility of Anthony Richardson going to the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks currently hold the fifth overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, thanks to a trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

If that happens, Seattle hopes that Richardson can eventually become a better option than Geno Smith. The Seahawks gave Smith a three-year, $75 million contract due to his impressive performance during the 2022 season.

The West Virginia alumnus earned his first Pro Bowl selection by tallying career highs of 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and a 69.8 completion percentage.

However, Smith’s new contract involves an opt-out after the 2023 season. Therefore, there’s a chance that he could last for just one more season in Seattle if he doesn’t match or exceed his 2022 numbers.

Improving from that solid season could be difficult, but it gives the Seahawks a nice option at quarterback while Richardson learns from the sidelines.

If the Seattle Seahawks decide to move forward with Anthony Richardson, they must part ways with Smith before the fifth league day of 2024. If they don’t, he will earn a $9.6 million roster bonus on top of his $12.7 million base salary. Smith’s $31.2 million cap hit for 2023 limits their salary cap flexibility.

What the Seahawks will get from Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson is among the most highly touted quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, alongside Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Will Levis. While Young and Stroud are projected to be selected early in the first round, there’s no certainty where Richardson and Levis might land.

The team drafting Richardson will get a dual-threat quarterback, similar to the mold of Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Justin Fields, and Jalen Hurts. Richardson finished his final year at Florida with 2,549 yards and 17 passing touchdowns. He also added 654 yards from the ground and nine rushing touchdowns.

Richardson ran the 40-yard dash in this year’s Scouting Combine in 4.43 seconds. He also had a 10’9” broad jump and a 40.5-inch vertical.

There’s merit in Florio’s revelation, considering how Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll prioritizes the run game. Having Richardson and Kenneth Walker III gives him multiple ball carriers that opposing defenses must pay attention to.

However, Anthony Richardson’s passing accuracy needs improvement. He had completion percentages of 59.4 and 53.8 in his two seasons as a starter with the Gators. That’s a work in progress if they decide to select him at number five.

