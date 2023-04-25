On the morning of April 24th, Aaron Rodgers fans awoke with the quarterback still a member of the Green Bay Packers. By the time the sun had set on the country, the quarterback was a member of the New York Jets.

Jets fans rejoiced, while Packers fans had mixed feelings. However, according to The Athletic, one anonymous football executive is bracing for a disaster ending in the quarterback's retirement:

“[Rodgers is a] descending player who didn’t want to be [with the Packers] and will probably retire this year if things don’t go well. I could see this blowing up in the Jets’ faces.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. Trade compensation, per sources:Jets get:Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).Packers get:Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. Trade compensation, per sources:Jets get:🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).Packers get:🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. https://t.co/Q2vUMfyZGH

A year after watching the Russell Wilson trade blow up in the face of one AFC team, many have reservations about the team with the longest-running playoff drought in the sport suddenly exploding.

What number will Aaron Rodgers wear in New York?

Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

While most discussions centered on whether the team would succeed and a photoshopped number 12 on the Jets jersey adopted by Rodgers, the quarterback zigged. Instead of No. 12, he will be wearing No. 8. Joe Namath, who wore No. 12 in his heyday, had given the quarterback permission to use the same number, per Adam Schefter.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal. Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal.

However, the quarterback decided to still don the same number as Lamar Jackson.

Some may speculate that by doing this, Rodgers has effectively sandwiched his career. He earned his way through college via the sport while wearing No. 8. Then, he wore No. 12 with the Packers. Now, as a member of a team that many fans anticipate to be his final stop, the quarterback has returned to No. 8, completing a full circle.

Will No. 8 secure more wins than the number he'll be wearing on his chest come fall?

