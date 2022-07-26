"They would prefer anyone over him" - NFL executive reveals how Colts were desperate to trade away Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts last offseason. After just one season in Indy, the Colts shipped him off to the Washington Commanders. It was a bit of a surprise move, especially after the Colts' former starter, Philip Rivers, retired.

Despite nearly making the playoffs, Indy sent Wentz on his way and traded for former Atlanta Falcon Matt Ryan.

NFL @NFL Colts agree to trade QB Carson Wentz to Commanders. (via @RapSheet Colts agree to trade QB Carson Wentz to Commanders. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/G5RZDbC5mK

An NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic that the team desperately wanted to move on:

"They were telling us they would prefer anyone over him."

The executive doubled down and said Wentz probably shouldn't even be in the NFL anymore:

"The only reason I'm this strong against him is that is my evaluation from watching him play. But adding information of what the team that is with him on an intimate level on a daily basis, by going from having Wentz to having none, zero, that tells me that my evaluation of him from afar matches the evaluation internally. If Carson Wentz was not a first-round pick, would he be in the league right now?"

Washington and Indianapolis agreed to trade a 2022 third-round pick and a conditional third-rounder in 2023 and a swap of 2022 second-round picks for Wentz.

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz

Wentz recorded 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions, but Indianapolis wasn't sold. Wentz will try to resurrect his career with the rival of his original team.

How the Indianapolis Colts stack up in 2022

The Colts should have another solid year. Matt Ryan is a definite improvement over Wentz, even if he's in the twilight of his career. Ryan won MVP in 2016.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Trade now official: Falcons have traded QB Matt Ryan to the Colts for a 2022 third-round pick. Trade now official: Falcons have traded QB Matt Ryan to the Colts for a 2022 third-round pick.

He has weapons to throw to. Michael Pittman, Jr. burst onto the scene last year, and Mo Alie-Cox is a solid tight end.

The running back trio of Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Phillip Lindsay is as good as it gets.

The offensive line, led by Quenton Nelson, should be another elite unit and give Ryan all the time he needs.

Their defense, led by Darius Leonard, will be another strong unit. With the division not getting a whole lot stronger, they should be able to compete once again.

With Ryan in town instead of Wentz, they should land one of the seven available playoff spots, even if they don't clinch the division away from Tennessee.

