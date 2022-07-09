"Race-grifting and America-bashing" - NFL fan wildly claims Colin Kaepernick and Brittney Griner make money by disrespecting USA

An NFL fan has wildly claimed that Brittney Griner is unlikely to stop her “America bashing” even if the USA helps her get her released from Moscow. The WNBA star is currently detained in Russia after pleading guilty to carrying drugs.

In a tweet that went viral, an NFL fan claimed that Brittner Griner will earn much more by being “Anti-America” than she will in her WNBA career. The Twitter user compared her to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Here's what they posted:

"No way. Being anti-American is her real grift and it will make her much more money than women's basketball pays her and which literally nobody cares about. Colin Kaepernick has made MUCH more money from his race-grifting and America-bashing than his NFL salary ever paid him."

Both Colin Kaepernick and Brittney Griner have previously protested during the national anthem. Kaepernick started kneeling during the anthem in 2016, as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality. Griner, meanwhile, stated she wouldn’t be on the court when the national anthem was played back in 2020, in protest of Breonna Taylor’s killing.

Why was Brittney Griner arrested in Russia?

Griner was caught in possession of marijuana oil while in Russia. This was while she played for UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason. The two-time Olympic gold medallist has been in custody since February 17 after two vape cartridges were found in her bag at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

Baylor Athletics @BaylorAthletics



The Baylor Family stands with Brittney, and it’s time to bring her home.



#BringBrittneyHome It’s been more than 140 days since Brittney Griner was wrongfully detained in Russia.The Baylor Family stands with Brittney, and it’s time to bring her home. It’s been more than 140 days since Brittney Griner was wrongfully detained in Russia. The Baylor Family stands with Brittney, and it’s time to bring her home. #BringBrittneyHome https://t.co/xFL3D3DFBS

Cannabis oil is illegal in Russia, meaning the 31-year-old could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of exporting it. She pleaded guilty to the charges and is currently being held outside a prison in Moscow. With Russian-American diplomatic relations currently extremely low, a special presidential envoy is handling the matter. The USA believes that Griner was wrongly detained.

Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick’s protest may have lost him his career, with the star having last played in the NFL in 2017. While talks a of a return have surfaced over the past couple of seasons, the quarterback remains a free agent.

NFL @NFL We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange https://t.co/ENWQP8A0sv

The 34-year-old’s protests received widespread acclaim following the killing of George Floyd. As a result, many are now backing the former 49er. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has recently admitted his regret at not listening to the quarterback.

