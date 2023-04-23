Create

NFL fans in awe of A.J. McCarron after former Bengals QB delivers MVP-esque performance in XFL - “Would’ve been better than Dalton"

By Adam Schultz
Modified Apr 23, 2023 23:04 GMT
A.J. McCarron put on a show in the XFL.
There have been many detractors of the XFL, but for former NFL quarterback A.J. McCarron, he is putting his best foot forward in showing people how good the league can be.

In what was one of the best XFL performances in its history, McCarron put on a show for the St.Louis Battlehawks against the Orlando Guardians. McCarron completed 28 of his 35 passes for 420 yards and six touchdowns in the 53-28 rout of Orlando.

Such was his performance that XFL and NFL fans took to social media to give their thoughts on it, with one fan stating he was better than former Cincinnati Bengals player Andy Dalton.

"Would’ve been better than Dalton."
@JamesLarsenPFN @10AJMcCarron @XFL2023 Would’ve been better than Dalton

Other XFL and NFL fans chimed in and gave their thoughts on A.J. McCarron's outstanding performance for St. Louis.

@JamesLarsenPFN @10AJMcCarron @XFL2023 Probably because he’s a borderline starter one Jeremy hill fumble away from a playoff win
@JamesLarsenPFN @10AJMcCarron @XFL2023 Commanders should sign him......and I'm not the least bit joking. Watched the game yesterday, he was ballin.
@JamesLarsenPFN @BrandonPerna @10AJMcCarron @XFL2023 Which NFL team is going to give him another opportunity?
McCarron is absolutely the guy the XFL needs. Good QB that just wants to start. He could take the opportunity the XFL presented and take a solid backup NFL role, but this suits him so much better. twitter.com/jameslarsenpfn…
GOAT twitter.com/jameslarsenpfn…
The bengals would’ve been better with McCarron than Dalton and I’d die on that hill twitter.com/jameslarsenpfn…
I’d take AJ McCarron over Brandon Allen any day twitter.com/jameslarsenpfn…
Super happy to see the man BALLING twitter.com/JamesLarsenPFN…
I think he’s a Jeremy Hill fumble away from still being in the NFL. Break the playoff drought; would have been interesting to see what the Bengals did. twitter.com/jameslarsenpfn…

It is pretty clear that most fans, and in particular, Bengals fans that A.J. McCarron still holds a little place in their hearts. Many still think that he would have been a better option than Dalton to be the starting quarterback for the Bengals all those years ago.

A.J. McCarron has the Battlehawks flying in XFL

St Louis Battlehawks v San Antonio Brahmas
St Louis Battlehawks v San Antonio Brahmas

The XFL season is in full swing and the McCarron-led Battlehawks are having a decent season by anyone's standards. After the 53-28 smashing of the Guardians, the Battlehawks now have a 7-3 record through 10 games.

A.J. McCarron and the Battlehawks offense are firing on all cylinders right now!!!#ORLvsSTL | #XFL2023 https://t.co/M0itimYoYs

The Battlehawks are second in the North division behind the 9-1 D.C. Defenders but they also have the second-best record in the entire league.

Story: XFL QB A.J. McCarron said he could’ve remained in NFL as a backup for better money but wanted to actually play in order to be able to create moments for his kids."My 6 year old loves watching me. That’s a big reason I chose to return this way.”https://t.co/j2wSIN3Xsp

With the regular season almost done, the semifinals will take place once the remaining games are finished. The Battlehawks will be in with a chance for the title.

It has been a good year for A.J. McCarron as he has led the Battlehawks superbly and it may just have some NFL teams interested in signing him back on a roster.

That is exactly what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wanted for his league. To be a stepping stone to the NFL and if McCarron continues to play at this level, he may once again be back in the biggest sporting league on the planet.

