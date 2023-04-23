There have been many detractors of the XFL, but for former NFL quarterback A.J. McCarron, he is putting his best foot forward in showing people how good the league can be.

In what was one of the best XFL performances in its history, McCarron put on a show for the St.Louis Battlehawks against the Orlando Guardians. McCarron completed 28 of his 35 passes for 420 yards and six touchdowns in the 53-28 rout of Orlando.

Such was his performance that XFL and NFL fans took to social media to give their thoughts on it, with one fan stating he was better than former Cincinnati Bengals player Andy Dalton.

"Would’ve been better than Dalton."

Other XFL and NFL fans chimed in and gave their thoughts on A.J. McCarron's outstanding performance for St. Louis.

Brian Blakeley @_BrianBlakeley James Larsen @JamesLarsenPFN



28/35 (80%)

420 yards

12 YPA

6 TD



McCarron is absolutely the guy the XFL needs. Good QB that just wants to start. He could take the opportunity the XFL presented and take a solid backup NFL role, but this suits him so much better.

Bengalsstan @Bengalsstan1 James Larsen @JamesLarsenPFN



28/35 (80%)

420 yards

12 YPA

6 TD



Absolute masterclass when his team needed it most. @XFL2023 AJ McCarron today:28/35 (80%)420 yards12 YPA6 TDAbsolute masterclass when his team needed it most. @10AJMcCarron just posted one of the greatest spring football stat-lines of all time. What a performance. #XFL AJ McCarron today:28/35 (80%)420 yards12 YPA6 TDAbsolute masterclass when his team needed it most. @10AJMcCarron just posted one of the greatest spring football stat-lines of all time. What a performance. #XFL | @XFL2023 https://t.co/yZj8a5Yq1U The bengals would’ve been better with McCarron than Dalton and I’d die on that hill twitter.com/jameslarsenpfn… The bengals would’ve been better with McCarron than Dalton and I’d die on that hill twitter.com/jameslarsenpfn…

Luke Mauer @LukeMauer33 James Larsen @JamesLarsenPFN



28/35 (80%)

420 yards

12 YPA

6 TD



Absolute masterclass when his team needed it most. @XFL2023 AJ McCarron today:28/35 (80%)420 yards12 YPA6 TDAbsolute masterclass when his team needed it most. @10AJMcCarron just posted one of the greatest spring football stat-lines of all time. What a performance. #XFL AJ McCarron today:28/35 (80%)420 yards12 YPA6 TDAbsolute masterclass when his team needed it most. @10AJMcCarron just posted one of the greatest spring football stat-lines of all time. What a performance. #XFL | @XFL2023 https://t.co/yZj8a5Yq1U I think he’s a Jeremy Hill fumble away from still being in the NFL. Break the playoff drought; would have been interesting to see what the Bengals did. twitter.com/jameslarsenpfn… I think he’s a Jeremy Hill fumble away from still being in the NFL. Break the playoff drought; would have been interesting to see what the Bengals did. twitter.com/jameslarsenpfn…

It is pretty clear that most fans, and in particular, Bengals fans that A.J. McCarron still holds a little place in their hearts. Many still think that he would have been a better option than Dalton to be the starting quarterback for the Bengals all those years ago.

A.J. McCarron has the Battlehawks flying in XFL

St Louis Battlehawks v San Antonio Brahmas

The XFL season is in full swing and the McCarron-led Battlehawks are having a decent season by anyone's standards. After the 53-28 smashing of the Guardians, the Battlehawks now have a 7-3 record through 10 games.

XFL Center @XFLCenter



#ORLvsSTL | #XFL2023



A.J. McCarron and the Battlehawks offense are firing on all cylinders right now!!! A.J. McCarron and the Battlehawks offense are firing on all cylinders right now!!!#ORLvsSTL | #XFL2023 https://t.co/M0itimYoYs

The Battlehawks are second in the North division behind the 9-1 D.C. Defenders but they also have the second-best record in the entire league.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Story: XFL QB A.J. McCarron said he could’ve remained in NFL as a backup for better money but wanted to actually play in order to be able to create moments for his kids.



"My 6 year old loves watching me. That’s a big reason I chose to return this way.”



Story: XFL QB A.J. McCarron said he could’ve remained in NFL as a backup for better money but wanted to actually play in order to be able to create moments for his kids."My 6 year old loves watching me. That’s a big reason I chose to return this way.”https://t.co/j2wSIN3Xsp

With the regular season almost done, the semifinals will take place once the remaining games are finished. The Battlehawks will be in with a chance for the title.

It has been a good year for A.J. McCarron as he has led the Battlehawks superbly and it may just have some NFL teams interested in signing him back on a roster.

That is exactly what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wanted for his league. To be a stepping stone to the NFL and if McCarron continues to play at this level, he may once again be back in the biggest sporting league on the planet.

