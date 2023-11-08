NFL Fans believe Jordan Addison was ‘stoned’ during T-Wolves vs Celtics NBA game

On Monday night, Minnesota Vikings teammates Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson were spotted in attendance at the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics game.

Last night, the Timberwolves' social media page on X posted a video of the two Vikings at the game Mic'd up.

In the video, Hockenson can be seen getting up from his seat getting hyped and cheering Minnesota on. In the background, Addison is seen sitting down, smiling, and having a calm demeanor. Some fans have been speculating on whether or not Addison was high during the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NFL fans react to Jordan Addison looking "stoned" at the Timberwolves-Celtics game

Fans were quick to notice Addison's calm demeanor in the comment section of the Timberwolves video. Many fans pointed out that he may have been high in the video. Whether or not he was, only those around him and he himself would know.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jordan Addison is having one of the best rookie seasons so far

Addison during Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was selected 23rd overall by the team in the 2023 NFL Draft. Through the Vikings' first nine games of the 2023 season, he's shown why he was selected in the first round.

Addison has recorded 41 receptions for 534 yards and has scored seven touchdowns this season. He's scored a touchdown in six games this season and had a multi-touchdown game vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He also happened to record career-highs in catches (10) and yards (123) in the same game.

With Justin Jefferson returning from injured reserve, it could create more opportunities for Addison as teams will zero in more on Jefferson.

Addison has three more receiving touchdowns than any other rookie and ranks second in receiving yards.