"Please ignore this stupidity" - NFL fans blast former WR for claiming Michael Jackson would run circles around Elvis Presley

Former NFL receiver Torrey Smith has caused quite the reaction on social media with his latest post. The former Baltimore Ravens wideout has taken to his Twitter account and has suggested that Elvin Presley is the most overrated performer in history.

The artist that Smith himself thinks is the best, and one that would run rings around 'The King' is Michael Jackson. There is great debate as to who is the better of the two, with each being an icon of their generation.

As expected, when Smith sent this tweet out, fans were going to be quick to jump all over it. One fan named Alex called for everyone to ignore Smith's stupidity.

"Please ignore this stupidity."

Like saying Lamar could run circles around Johnny U. What’s the point? @TorreySmithWR I’ll always be a Torrey smith fan but this take is wack.Like saying Lamar could run circles around Johnny U. What’s the point? @TorreySmithWR I’ll always be a Torrey smith fan but this take is wack. Like saying Lamar could run circles around Johnny U. What’s the point?

Joe Yasharoff @JYash @TorreySmithWR I’m a huge MJ guy but that’s a really bad take. Elvis’ impact on rock and roll and culture was enormous. Without Elvis (and others of course), there’s no MJ. @TorreySmithWR I’m a huge MJ guy but that’s a really bad take. Elvis’ impact on rock and roll and culture was enormous. Without Elvis (and others of course), there’s no MJ.

Garrett White @Garrett_White17 @TorreySmithWR Love you Torrey but this ain’t it. Elvis started singing late 1950’s and 60’s, Michael didn’t go solo till the late 70’s. Those are two different music eras you can’t compare them apples to apples 🤷‍♂️ don’t need to tear one down to build up the other @TorreySmithWR Love you Torrey but this ain’t it. Elvis started singing late 1950’s and 60’s, Michael didn’t go solo till the late 70’s. Those are two different music eras you can’t compare them apples to apples 🤷‍♂️ don’t need to tear one down to build up the other

afterp @afterp89 @TorreySmithWR MJ was amazing but Elvis was a groundbreaking performer the majority of America had never seen the likes of before. @TorreySmithWR MJ was amazing but Elvis was a groundbreaking performer the majority of America had never seen the likes of before.

CharlieBluffs @CharlieBluffs rappers and pop icons all took bits and pieces from Elvis and to this day still sample his music. He knocked the doors down for everyone to walk thru creatively @TorreySmithWR Terrible take. Elvis is the kingrappers and pop icons all took bits and pieces from Elvis and to this day still sample his music. He knocked the doorsdown for everyone to walk thru creatively #MicDrop @TorreySmithWR Terrible take. Elvis is the king 👑 rappers and pop icons all took bits and pieces from Elvis and to this day still sample his music. He knocked the doors 🚪 down for everyone to walk thru creatively #MicDrop

GuReasy @GuReasy @TorreySmithWR Come on Torrey , I won't take it from you MJ was a worldwide superstar!! He was an absolute legend . Elvis was in a completely different time period . He revolutionized music of his time . Terrible take to say he was the most overrated performer . @TorreySmithWR Come on Torrey , I won't take it from you MJ was a worldwide superstar!! He was an absolute legend . Elvis was in a completely different time period . He revolutionized music of his time . Terrible take to say he was the most overrated performer .

Matthew Lubbeck @matthewlubbeck @TorreySmithWR Seriously? You have to be joking. Take a look at his performances in the 50s. He was literally years ahead of his time. A 60's musician performing in the 50s. His backup singers looked like Big Band singers. No way. Totally ahead of his time. @TorreySmithWR Seriously? You have to be joking. Take a look at his performances in the 50s. He was literally years ahead of his time. A 60's musician performing in the 50s. His backup singers looked like Big Band singers. No way. Totally ahead of his time.

The NFL offseason has been one for the ages

This offseason has been wild for the NFL.

The offseason has had just about everything. Players are getting big contracts, others were holding out of mini camp, along with requesting trades and some have gotten into trouble.

Tyreek Hill was one receiver to land 'the bag' as he swapped Kansas City for Miami in a $120 million deal. Deebo Samuel has requested a trade, although nothing has been done yet. Baker Mayfield finally got out of his Cleveland nightmare and other big name players such as Von Miller signed elsewhere.

Then there is the Deshaun Watson civil suits. With the Browns quarterback settling 20 of his 24 civil suits, fans are now waiting to see what his punishment will be from the NFL.

Some want him gone for the whole season, while others think half the season is fair. Where it lands no one knows, but we should be finding out sooner rather than later. Jimmy Garoppolo is still a 49er, something that seemed impossible two months ago. His playing future is the next one to take center stage after Mayfield's move to the Carolina Panthers.

The NFL is the biggest sporting organization on the planet. Looking at this offseason, the regular season has some catching up to do regarding newsworthy headlines.

