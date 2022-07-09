"Please ignore this stupidity" - NFL fans blast former WR for claiming Michael Jackson would run circles around Elvis Presley

Former NFL receiver Torrey Smith has caused quite the reaction on social media with his latest post. The former Baltimore Ravens wideout has taken to his Twitter account and has suggested that Elvin Presley is the most overrated performer in history.
The artist that Smith himself thinks is the best, and one that would run rings around 'The King' is Michael Jackson. There is great debate as to who is the better of the two, with each being an icon of their generation.
As expected, when Smith sent this tweet out, fans were going to be quick to jump all over it. One fan named Alex called for everyone to ignore Smith's stupidity.
"Please ignore this stupidity."
The NFL offseason has been one for the ages
The offseason has had just about everything. Players are getting big contracts, others were holding out of mini camp, along with requesting trades and some have gotten into trouble.
Tyreek Hill was one receiver to land 'the bag' as he swapped Kansas City for Miami in a $120 million deal. Deebo Samuel has requested a trade, although nothing has been done yet. Baker Mayfield finally got out of his Cleveland nightmare and other big name players such as Von Miller signed elsewhere.
Then there is the Deshaun Watson civil suits. With the Browns quarterback settling 20 of his 24 civil suits, fans are now waiting to see what his punishment will be from the NFL.
Some want him gone for the whole season, while others think half the season is fair. Where it lands no one knows, but we should be finding out sooner rather than later. Jimmy Garoppolo is still a 49er, something that seemed impossible two months ago. His playing future is the next one to take center stage after Mayfield's move to the Carolina Panthers.
The NFL is the biggest sporting organization on the planet. Looking at this offseason, the regular season has some catching up to do regarding newsworthy headlines.