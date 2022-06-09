"You have a daughter dude" - NFL fans call out Adam Schefter for remaining silent as sexual misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson increase

In March, Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson faced the prospect of prison time after he was accused of sexual misconduct by 20 women. He managed to escape spending time behind bars after a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, ruled that the prosecution did not have enough evidence to charge the quarterback with sexual misconduct.

After the former Houston Texans star escaped criminal charges, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted:

"This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints.

After being lambasted by fans for implying that the quarterback's escape from the indictment meant that he was speaking the truth, Schefter posted a rebuttal:

"This was a poorly worded tweet that deserves a proper response. It was intended to provide insight into the strategy of Watson’s legal team from its POV. I should have been clearer. As legal experts have explained, a lack of an indictment alone does not mean someone is innocent."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter This was a poorly worded tweet that deserves a proper response. It was intended to provide insight into the strategy of Watson's legal team from its POV. I should have been clearer. As legal experts have explained, a lack of an indictment alone does not mean someone is innocent.

While escaping time behind bars was a respite for Watson, his legal woes have only deepened as four more women have also filed lawsuits against the quarterback. The latest complainant posted harrowing testimony about her alleged encounter with the Browns quarterback.

Fans on social media are quoting Schefter's aforementioned tweet and are asking why he hasn't deleted it yet and why he has chosen to remain silent about the new reports accusing Watson of sexual misconduct.

One fan pointed out that Schefter's tweet is getting worse as more reports about the quarterback's sexual misconduct emerge:

gifdsports @gifdsports Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints. This is one of those tweets that just gets worse by the day. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Another fan said that women's testimonies are the truth and are making Schefter's tweet look worse:

G V @gv49ers Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints. The truth keeps on coming out and this tweet looks worse and worse. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

This person tagged the ESPN insider and asked sarcastically if there was anything newsworthy to report:

Schefter faced a lot of backlash for implying that the quarterback had proven that the women accusing him of sexual misconduct were lying. One fan who revisited the tweet was shocked by what Schefter's tweet insinuated and reminded him that he's a father as well:

🅿️laiboi🅿️ @blakebooming Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints. You have a daughter dude lmao twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Multiple fans claimed that Schefter's tweet was aging like milk:

Phil Spain @philenespanol Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints. This jawn aged like milk that was already spoiled twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Brandon Peign @PurplePeign Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints. Aging gracefully as milk twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

⚛ Wíñńïňğ Čúłťůřē ⚛ @BigCheeseTC Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints. Tweet aging like milk twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Schefter hasn't tweeted about the quarterback since March 30th, a huge shock considering all that has conspired since. Fans questioned the ESPN insider why he hasn't spoken about the quarterback in over two months:

Connor @ConnorPHolt @AdamSchefter Hey Adam why haven't you tweeted about the Deshaun Watson story from yesterday?

Mel 🫧 @MelJ740



8 tweets about the Broncos sale… not a single tweet about Deshaun Watson. Care to explain, @AdamSchefter?

Adam Schefter in trouble for more than just Deshaun Watson comments

It's been a rough couple of months for Adam Schefter. The NFL insider was forced to post a rebuttal for his tweet about Watson avoiding criminal charges and was also called out for his tweet in the aftermath of quarterback Dwayne Haskins' sudden death.

James Birchall @Birchall_87



But the headline from Schefter is not called for. RIP Haskins 💔💔

The tweet caught a lot of flack for its uneccessary tone. Haskins had just died in tragic circumstances and the analyst was focusing on his recent NFL history.

But back to the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Despite more reports accusing the former first-round draft pick of sexual misconduct coming to light, Schefter has remained silent for over two months on the topic. Perhaps he is keeping a low profile until more information comes to light.

Schefter is among the most reliable sources for NFL news, but his reputation continues to take a beating.

It will be interesting to see whether he will break his silence on the quarterback's legal situation.

