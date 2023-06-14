Stefon Diggs sent the NFL world into a frenzy, especially Buffalo Bills fans, when he didn't show up to the first day of mandatory minicamps. He has been reportedly frustrated with the franchise for "personal" reasons, so his absence sparked a ton of rumors that he may trying to force his way to a different team.

The concerns for his future in Buffalo were intensified when head coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" about Diggs' absence. Many fans lashed out on social media, criticizing the veteran wide receiver for his actions. Most were confused with his dissatisfaction with the Bills, considering they have been an annual playoff team with an elite quarterback.

Some of the intense speculation on what will happen with Stefon Diggs as the upcoming 2023 NFL season approaches has settled down after he did in fact show up for day two of mandatory minicamps. While he appears to be back with the Bills, for now at least, he's still receiving as much criticism as ever from the fans for his alleged outburst against the franchise.

Here's what some NFL fans are saying on Twitter about the complicated situation:

SnozzGuru @snozzguru @JoeBuscaglia @NateGearySports But will he practice tomorrow is the real question @JoeBuscaglia @NateGearySports But will he practice tomorrow is the real question https://t.co/PYMKuHiFFU

Sobbell_Cards @SobbellCards @JoeBuscaglia @TomPelissero Dude legit got peer pressures into going to work @JoeBuscaglia @TomPelissero Dude legit got peer pressures into going to work 😂😂😂😂

Workin Man @truthwillhurt23 @JoeBuscaglia No big deal. It’s not like they are going to win anything with him. Never have never will… @JoeBuscaglia No big deal. It’s not like they are going to win anything with him. Never have never will…

Scott Edwards @Scottedwardsdj @JoeBuscaglia He got the attention he craved and now he's back to being an adult for a little while. @JoeBuscaglia He got the attention he craved and now he's back to being an adult for a little while.

Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak Joe Buscaglia @JoeBuscaglia WR Stefon Diggs is practicing Wednesday at mandatory minicamp WR Stefon Diggs is practicing Wednesday at mandatory minicamp https://t.co/N4NxaPfvis I love this. I'm going to spend the rest of my life holding out from things until my absence is notable and newsworthy, and then showing up the next day. twitter.com/JoeBuscaglia/s… I love this. I'm going to spend the rest of my life holding out from things until my absence is notable and newsworthy, and then showing up the next day. twitter.com/JoeBuscaglia/s…

Stefon Diggs' return is a massive relief for the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He has been one of the best wide recevers in the entire league since since being acquired from the Minnesota Vikings. He's been the preferred target of Josh Allen and a key factor as to why the Bills have won games during the NFL Playoffs in each of the last three consecutive seasons.

It's unclear exactly what Diggs is frustrated with as he has yet to give any type of specific reason. Many times contracts are a major issue with certain players at this time of the year, but that's highly unlikely to be the case here. He signed a massive four-year contract extension worth $96 million last offseason, making him one of the 10 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Stefon Diggs' outburst at Josh Allen

Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen

The last time Stefon Diggs was seen on a football field, he was yelling at Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines. This happened in the closing moments of their loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Diggs signed a new deal last offseason, so skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract.



Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Coach Sean McDermott says he's: "Very concerned."



(via 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs is NOT in mandatory minicamp.Coach Sean McDermott says he's: "Very concerned."(via @JoeBuscaglia 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs is NOT in mandatory minicamp.Coach Sean McDermott says he's: "Very concerned."(via @JoeBuscaglia) https://t.co/jnEFGesac6 The last time the #Bills saw Stefon Diggs he was yelling at Josh Allen on the sideline of a playoff loss to the #Bengals Diggs signed a new deal last offseason, so skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract. The last time the #Bills saw Stefon Diggs he was yelling at Josh Allen on the sideline of a playoff loss to the #Bengals Diggs signed a new deal last offseason, so skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract.twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… https://t.co/AG9Ax32hJX

The Bills' usually-explosive offense was almost completely shut down in their loss to the Bengals. Diggs' frustration with Allen appeared to be centered around him demanding to be targeted more often in the passing game. The quarterback and wide receiver will attempt to settle their apparent differences on their quest to be Super Bowl contenders in 2023.

