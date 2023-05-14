Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant was caught in trouble again by the NBA this weekend. Morant was seen flashing a gun on his friend's Instagram live account over the weekend, and the NBA immediately took action.

Per multiple sources, Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies team activities due to the video.

This is the second time this season that he has received disciplinary actions for being caught on video with a gun.

On March 4, the NBA conducted an investigation regarding Morant being shown an Instagram live video of him flashing a gun at a nightclub. Four days later, the NBA suspended him for four games and entered a counseling program in Florida.

Now, a little over two months later, Morant got in trouble with the NBA a second time for a similar situation.

NFL fans react to Ja Morant's recent video on IG live of him flashing off a gun

NFL fans and many athletes, such as former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant chimed in and voiced their opinions on Morant getting in trouble again for showing a pistol on IG. Many think he needs serious help while others have pointed out the heinous acts he's committed recently.

Here's how NFL fans responded:

Dez Bryant @DezBryant Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Grizzlies say Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review after he allegedly flashed a gun on Instagram Live Grizzlies say Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review after he allegedly flashed a gun on Instagram Live https://t.co/gDKlywCzSs Ja morant .. why dawg? fuck all of that dumb shit… twitter.com/bleacherreport… Ja morant .. why dawg? fuck all of that dumb shit… twitter.com/bleacherreport…

I-Dislike-Avocado @AvocadoDislike @DezBryant Let him fall and be the example. He doesnt want to learn. @DezBryant Let him fall and be the example. He doesnt want to learn.

FADDE @fadde @DezBryant Play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. And he needs new friends. Ones that don’t record everything for clout. @DezBryant Play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. And he needs new friends. Ones that don’t record everything for clout.

PoloandJays82 @tjlong983 @DezBryant Talk to him Dez. He needs some older athletes to talk sense to him. @DezBryant Talk to him Dez. He needs some older athletes to talk sense to him.

lee73 @leed731 @DezBryant Just needs to get a grip on life, its sad to see he's a real talent. But you can't be promoting gun play. @DezBryant Just needs to get a grip on life, its sad to see he's a real talent. But you can't be promoting gun play.

RedMapleBabyJeS🌙S @Trumphempire @DezBryant Such a child. Just doesn’t want to choose to make better decisions for himself. Trying to be someone he ain’t, doesn’t know what his lane is so he not able to stay in it. Sad @DezBryant Such a child. Just doesn’t want to choose to make better decisions for himself. Trying to be someone he ain’t, doesn’t know what his lane is so he not able to stay in it. Sad

Hogtheassassin 😼 @Hogtheassassin @DezBryant He's the Antonio brown of basketball. Talented yet fucked up and doesn't make smart choices @DezBryant He's the Antonio brown of basketball. Talented yet fucked up and doesn't make smart choices

Memphis Grizzlies issued a statement following Morant's gun video

Ja Morant during Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Following Ja Morant's video on IG live of him showing off a gun, the Memphis Grizzlies issued a statement.

Via Marc J. Spears, the Grizzlies wrote:

"We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant. He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time."

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. https://t.co/ojJCikC2XX

While he is suspended from all team activities, it is unclear what else he will receive as disciplinary action.

Additionally, he has been accused of beating up a 13-year old during a pickup basketball game and was also accused of threatening a mall security guard.

This is a concerning situation for Grizzlies moving forward, with Morant being suspended from the team right now.

