NFL fans furious with Ja Morant after Grizzlies player shows another gun on IG live - “Doesn’t want to learn”

By Robert Gullo
Modified May 14, 2023 18:20 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant was caught in trouble again by the NBA this weekend. Morant was seen flashing a gun on his friend's Instagram live account over the weekend, and the NBA immediately took action.

Per multiple sources, Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies team activities due to the video.

This is the second time this season that he has received disciplinary actions for being caught on video with a gun.

Ja Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies activities after the Memphis star was seen flashing an apparent gun in recent social media video.

On March 4, the NBA conducted an investigation regarding Morant being shown an Instagram live video of him flashing a gun at a nightclub. Four days later, the NBA suspended him for four games and entered a counseling program in Florida.

Now, a little over two months later, Morant got in trouble with the NBA a second time for a similar situation.

NFL fans react to Ja Morant's recent video on IG live of him flashing off a gun

NFL fans and many athletes, such as former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant chimed in and voiced their opinions on Morant getting in trouble again for showing a pistol on IG. Many think he needs serious help while others have pointed out the heinous acts he's committed recently.

Here's how NFL fans responded:

Ja morant .. why dawg? fuck all of that dumb shit… twitter.com/bleacherreport…
@DezBryant Let him fall and be the example. He doesnt want to learn.
@DezBryant Play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. And he needs new friends. Ones that don’t record everything for clout.
@DezBryant Bro needs help
@DezBryant Talk to him Dez. He needs some older athletes to talk sense to him.
@DezBryant chance after chance after chance
@DezBryant Can’t behave
@DezBryant Just needs to get a grip on life, its sad to see he's a real talent. But you can't be promoting gun play.
@DezBryant Such a child. Just doesn’t want to choose to make better decisions for himself. Trying to be someone he ain’t, doesn’t know what his lane is so he not able to stay in it. Sad
@DezBryant He's the Antonio brown of basketball. Talented yet fucked up and doesn't make smart choices
@DezBryant he did it again ? Wtf

Memphis Grizzlies issued a statement following Morant's gun video

Following Ja Morant's video on IG live of him showing off a gun, the Memphis Grizzlies issued a statement.

Via Marc J. Spears, the Grizzlies wrote:

"We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant. He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time."
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. https://t.co/ojJCikC2XX

While he is suspended from all team activities, it is unclear what else he will receive as disciplinary action.

Additionally, he has been accused of beating up a 13-year old during a pickup basketball game and was also accused of threatening a mall security guard.

This is a concerning situation for Grizzlies moving forward, with Morant being suspended from the team right now.

