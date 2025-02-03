Jalen Hurts made an appearance in an Air Jordan ad before this year's Super Bowl and it has the Eagles fans excited. The quarterback got into trouble with the NFL for wearing different-colored cleats earlier this season and he has turned that into an appearance for the sneakers that launched a revolution.

Michael Jordan was fined for wearing custom Nike shoes while playing in the NBA and the executives at the company decided to pay the fines so he could keep wearing them. The gimmick focused attention on the products and made them the best-selling sneakers of their time.

Jalen Hurts wore a pair of cleats that had different hues of green in Philadelphia's Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was fined by the league because it went against the uniform policy. The Jordan brand decided to cover the penalty at the time, saying,

"We’re paying the fine. You can’t ban greatness."

Jalen Hurts' cleats vs. Pittsburgh Steelers for Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Eagles fans are excited that this greatness will now show on the field in time for the Super Bowl versus the Chiefs after the quarterback appeared in the Air Jordan ad. The quarterback is seen searching for a sports channel on TV, in an alternate universe where Nike did not pay the fines, before throwing the remote in frustration.

Philadelphia supporters took to X/Twitter, saying that they are convinced that this is the omen that will be the harbinger of a championship to Philadelphia, much like Michael Jordan kept winning rings in Chicago. Here are some of the reactions,

Fans continued with that theme with some congratulating how well the video was made and others saying that they need Jalen Hurts to bring that aura to the Super Bowl. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"I need Jalen 2 Shoes on Sunday." - said one.

"This video was bad a*s" - commented a third.

Jalen Hurts' hoodie makes sense after Air Jordan's ad

Jalen Hurts wore a hoodie earlier yesterday with a picture of the offending pair of cleats blocked out by large black rectangles. While one might have been wondering why he chose to send that message before the Super Bowl, it was clear when the Air Jordan dropped during the Grammys.

It shows that it is something the Eagles quarterback is not afraid to stick it to the NFL and he will be hoping that they become the good luck charm that the fans are saying when Philadelphia takes on Kansas City in this year's Super Bowl.

