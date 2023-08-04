Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson didn't play in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, but a discussion about his off-the-field issues was had.

The quarterback will venture into his first full season with the Browns in 2023. Last season he served an 11-game suspension after sexual assault allegations were made by over 20 massage therapists.

NBC's Cris Collinsworth said that in order to discuss what Deshaun Watson is doing on the field, one has to discuss what happened outside of football first. Those comments made their way around social media.

MLFootball @_MLFootball pic.twitter.com/EdbXJbVgvU IS HE WRONG? NBC Sports color commentator Cris Collinsworth has taken some heat for saying this about #Browns QB Deshaun Watson, “Almost automatically, you have to acknowledge what happened to him off the field before you're allowed to even begin a conversation about on the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The majority of fans on Twitter actually agreed with Collinsworth's take on Watson's situation. Some said that he hasn't shown enough remorse for his actions, for them to be forgotten.

Cris Collinsworth also said that Watson and the Browns offense have a lot of work to do on the offense to keep up in the AFC North. Adding that he doesn't feel it will be as easy to fix the offense as the quarterback believes.

Here is how social media reacted:

IcyVert @IcyVert @_MLFootball he’s right and more people need to have these convos

Travis @Selah_w_t the only thing to take issue with is the wording of “what happened to him” making Watson sound like the victim @_MLFootballthe only thing to take issue with is the wording of “what happened to him” making Watson sound like the victim

𝕲𝖆𝖌𝖊 ♕ @ItsStillHeinz @_MLFootball Completely valid. People just want it swept under the rug and that’s not how it works. I heard about Ben’s accusations to this day, and funny enough, mostly from browns fans deflecting from what deshaun did.

Movie Mad Motto @Rob_Motto @_MLFootball I mean he just said what everyone already knows.

LCI3 @Flyerslar1970 @_MLFootball CC gets a lot of heat from fans I can honestly say he doesn’t bother me and as far as last nights comments completely valid

Bills Super Fan Don Burt @DonBurt_sports @_MLFootball I’m not a big Collinsworth guy, but anyone complaining about this is just looking for something to be pissed off about. I take every opportunity to bash Collinsworth I can, but this ain’t it.

Matt Wintner @MattWintner @_MLFootball What happened to him off the field was entirely of his own doing.

Jimi De La (Dutton) Cruz @DuttonDigital @_MLFootball Only people he's getting heat from are most likely browns fans...

Browns QB Deshaun Watson seen greeting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

The annual Hall of Fame Game tends to bring out some of the NFL's biggest names. While the Pro Football Hall of Fame's inductees were in attendance so was NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

While Goodell isn't one of the fans' favorite people, he did make his way around the stadium greeting players, alumni and even fans. There was one interaction though that had many confused.

A video of a pre-game greeting between Goodell and Deshaun Watson was a bit peculiar. The quarterback was seen walking into the stadium when he was greeted by the commissioner. The two had a quick embrace and then shared a few words and both appeared to be smiling.

pic.twitter.com/1EH6WFh1xE Video: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson received a hug and a nice greeting from Roger Goodell ahead of the HOF game.@H_Grove)

The commissioner handed down the 11-game suspension, $5 million fine and mandatory therapy for the Browns quarterback. It's also odd that an NFL player would be that cordial toward the commissioner, considering many don't agree with his way of leading the league.