"This is actually so cringe, one bad game and he's out," "For one week?? They kept Carson Wentz for a whole season last year" - NFL fans left stunned by Colts' decision to cut star kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

Rodrigo Blankenship has been a solid kicker the last two years, being very productive for the Indianapolis Colts. He finished the season with 32 of 37 on-field goal attempts his rookie year, an 86.5 percent clip. He was also 43 of 45 extra points that year, for a stellar 95.6 percent.

Good kickers can be hard to come by, so it was fortunate that the Colts found him. He was 11 for 14 on field goals before being sidelined with an injury last year.

After just one week in the 2022 NFL season, he finds himself without a job. The Colts tied with the Houston Texans on Sunday, and Blankenship missed a field goal with two minutes remaining.

That likely would have been the game-winner, so it's a tough one to miss, but Blankenship nailed the other two field goals he kicked. Still, Indianapolis felt like they needed to move on.

NFL fans are a bit shocked by this move, as it was only one game and only one kick.

David Rodriguez @Daro0621 @TomPelissero This is actually so cringe, one bad game and he’s out @TomPelissero This is actually so cringe, one bad game and he’s out

Cade.Frazier @cadeFrazier234 @TomPelissero @AroundTheNFL For one week?? They kept Carson for a whole season last year. @TomPelissero @AroundTheNFL For one week?? They kept Carson for a whole season last year.

Steve B @SteveInFoxboro @TomPelissero Definitely his fault the Colts went eight yards backwards before his FG attempt. @TomPelissero Definitely his fault the Colts went eight yards backwards before his FG attempt.

Rian @deerguy21 @TomPelissero He missed one fg and gets cut? @TomPelissero He missed one fg and gets cut?

Rhaenyra We Stan @FondofHOUsports @Tua__szn @TomPelissero He stunk, but also serves as a good meat shield for Frank Reich and Chris Ballard being bad and mid. @Tua__szn @TomPelissero He stunk, but also serves as a good meat shield for Frank Reich and Chris Ballard being bad and mid.

Tyler Olson🤴🏻 @tylerolson54 @TomPelissero rip hot rod the heelys were a good wau to go out @TomPelissero rip hot rod the heelys were a good wau to go out

The Colts will now search for a new placekicker ahead of their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Which kickers are available for the Colts to sign?

Free agent kickers are usually not all that great because even starting kickers on rosters struggle often. Kicking is an important part of the sport, so there aren't likely to be any Pro Bowl kickers just sitting around.

It is possible, though, as sometimes a change of scenery can dramatically help a kicker.

Current free agents include:

Michael Badgley

Brett Maher

Sam Ficken

Elliott Fry

Matthew Wright

There's also the possibility of a kicker being found on the practice squad of some team, but the options are slim, so Indianapolis may regret their decision eventually.

Where will Rodrigo Blankenship go?

After being cut, Blankenship will now focus on finding another team. Many teams would probably look at a new kicker, including the Dallas Cowboys, the Cincinnati Bengals (whose kicker missed several game-winning attempts, including a PAT), the Carolina Panthers, and others.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

There is almost no chance that even a semi-decent kicker like Blankenship doesn't get attention, and there's an equally low chance that he's not on a roster by the season's end.

Kickers can get hurt, and Blankenship, ironically, is one of the most reliable free agents.

