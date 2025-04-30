NFL fans outraged after Falcons and DC Jeff Ulbrich fined $350,000 over leak of Shedeur Sanders’ number: “His son should pay it”

Shedeur Sanders was the most controversial prospect of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado star was projected to be a top 3 pick; however, he slid out of the first four rounds and was later drafted as the 144th overall pick.

While there was an ongoing debate on why Sanders' draft stock reduced so dramatically, some blamed his decision not to throw at the NFL Combine and at Colorado's Pro Day. In contrast, others blamed Deion Sanders for his blunt statements during the draft process.

That was not all Shedeur trended for during the draft. During the NFL Draft's second round, the Colorado star received a call from a prankster who pretended to be an official from an NFL team.

Turns out it was Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son, Jax, who was responsible for the prank. Days after the 2025 NFL Draft, the NFL fined the Falcons $250,000 and DC Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for leaking Shedeur’s phone number.

This decision drew various kinds of reactions from the fans.

"Ridiculous unless there's evidence that he gave the guy the number," one fan commented.

"His son should pay it," another wrote.

While the prank brought out safety issues around prospects' numbers, some fans thought of the fine as "excessive."

"Everyone’s losing their mind over a prank call because it happened to precious Shedeur. I bet no one would care if it had happened to Gabriel or McCord." one fan raised a bold question.

"Litterally got bullied into doing this. Shits a league wide problem but gotta cater to these people because they couldn’t stop crying about making it about race." another fan wrote.

"That’s ridiculous. Kid took a phone number off his dad’s computer and it was funny. $100k is insane." another fan expressed their frustration.

CFB insider calls "Shedeur Sanders" a steep discount for the Browns

The Browns shocked the football world when they skipped on Shedeur Sanders multiple times, and even more so when they picked Oregon's Dillon Gabriel over the Colorado QB as the 94th overall pick.

NFL analyst Mary Kay Cabot shared that the Browns were perfectly ready not to pick Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft; however, because they were getting him for such a low price, the franchise went for it.

Sanders reportedly lost around $40,000,000 because of his draft stock slide and will only get $4 million in guaranteed money.

