On Wednesday, the NFL announced the locations and home teams for its international games. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the announcement on X.

The league will host seven games overseas, adding Madrid, Spain and Dublin, Ireland, to the fold. The Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers will serve as home teams.

Fans on social media weren't pleased with the idea of seven international games. Some commented on Schefter's post that the league should only host games in the United States.

"I’m not a fan of international football games. Let’s keep these in the US," a fan said.

One fan predicted there will eventually be an entire week of the season played abroad. Another fan joked that no international fans want to watch the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns play in person.

"And more to come in the coming years. There will soon be one a week," one fan predicted.

"Way too many," said another.

"It what country would anyone want to watch the Jets vs Browns," another said.

Some fans were shocked that some of the worst teams in the league were chosen to play abroad. The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers were the only playoff teams from last season selected to play abroad.

Some fans don't agree with teams losing a home game to play overseas, which has led to some being disgruntled. Another fan also predicted an 'international week' will soon be in the NFL's future to promote international games.

"All those teams s***! No one wants to see them in other countries," another fan said.

"NFL punishing the overseas fans with these teams," one wrote.

"The year is 2031 and there is officially an international week, where every single team is playing somewhere that is not the United States," one fan predicted.

Roger Goodell didn't rule out idea of NFL team based abroad

Days before Super Bowl LIX In New Orleans, Louisiana, Commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell, was asked about the possibility of a team being based abroad.

Goodell didn't rule out the idea and even said that if that does happen, a Super Bowl will likely be hosted internationally.

"I do think there's potential someday we're going to have an international franchise. And if we do, I think it would not surprise me at all if a Super Bowl follows and is played there," Goodell told reporters.

The idea of having a team based outside of the United States and even hosting a Super Bowl likely won't sit well with American fans. The logistics of an international Super Bowl would also be tricky as choosing a time suitable for all time zones in the United States and Europe is unlikely.

