  • NFL fans praise Kylie Kelce for standing up to drunk fan harassing her for photo: "She a demon," "Do not f**k with Queen"

NFL fans praise Kylie Kelce for standing up to drunk fan harassing her for photo: "She a demon," "Do not f**k with Queen"

By Santosh Kumar
Modified May 29, 2024 19:25 GMT
Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce was caught in a heated argument with a drunk fan who reportedly harrased her for a photo. Jason and Kylie were enjoying a date night during the Memorial Day weekend.

The video footage was shared on Instagram by "Word to the Wise" podcast account. The clip quickly circulated on the internet and went viral. The video shows Kylie Kelce being confronted by the fan who begins shouting at her.

"I don't give a f**k who you are, you'll never be allowed in this town again!," the fan said.

Kylie Kelce clapped back at the lady and can be heard saying:

"I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You're embarrassing yourself."

Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce was seen taking a back seat as Kylie Kelce confronted the 'drunk' fan. Fans on X were quick to react to the viral video as Kylie gained support and praise of many.

"I like how Jason just steps back bc Kylie is a giant among women" a fan wrote.
"Kylie Kelce one of the ULTRA rare people with a 100% approval rating," one fan said.
Forget the fact that Kylie Kelce is a College Athlete built like brick wall and about 10 inches taller than 'Karen', if you see Jason f**king Kelce just back up to give his wife space, you know some shit is about to go down." another fan wrote.

Jason Kelce defends Kylie Kelce after online troll calls her "homemaker"

Kylie Kelce has become a fan-favorite since her multiple appearances on her husband Jason and brother-in-law Travis Kelce's popular podcast "New Heights." The couple are one of the most liked in the NFL world.

Recently, Jason Kelce took a stand in the wake of Harrison Butker controversy. He said that he doesn't agree with most of his views. Jason also mentioned that Kylie was frustrated with Butker's comments.

However, a fan on X called out the ex-Eagles center and said that Jason should've agreed with Butker, as Kylie is a homemaker.

Jason Kelce came to Kylie's defense and wrote a lengthy reply to the fan.

"I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker. I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can."
"It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules and neither of us being neat freaks."

Butker's commencement speech has spread like forest fire, and he has doubled down on it. Many of his Chiefs teammates have not agreed with his viewpoints but have also defended his character.

