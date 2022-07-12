“I’d rather watch grass grow” - NFL fans give mixed response to Le’Veon Bell’s latest boxing hype-up post

It was announced last month that Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson had agreed to climb into the boxing ring and slug it out. The two high-profile NFL running backs will fight on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, an event promoted by YouTube star Austin McBroom, which is taking place on July 30th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell nothing else needs to be said, let’s gooo & it’s official 🍿nothing else needs to be said, let’s gooo & it’s official 🍿👀 nothing else needs to be said, let’s gooo https://t.co/lBGwwI7nyg

This will be the first boxing match for both All-Pros, who are following in the footsteps of another NFL backfield superstar, Frank Gore. Gore lost his professional boxing debut on a split decision to Deron Williams at the start of the year.

Le'Veon Bell posted a recent update on his Twitter and received what can best be described as a mixed response from NFL fans. Bell said:

"Make sure y’all all tuned in on the 30th … I’m so ready to show y’all the transition."

Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell make sure y’all all tuned in on the 30th … I’m so ready to show y’all the transition make sure y’all all tuned in on the 30th … I’m so ready to show y’all the transition

NFL fans were quick to react to the announcement from Le'Veon Bell, and not all were enthused. Unsurprisingly, many of those fans follow the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are the top comments:

Logan Eldridge @LoganEldridge33 @LeVeonBell Gotta be better than your NFL career after you left Pittsburgh @LeVeonBell Gotta be better than your NFL career after you left Pittsburgh

Trace @TMcgradyR @LeVeonBell What happens when you lose to AP? @LeVeonBell What happens when you lose to AP?

ESPN @espn



He was just a ROOKIE 🤯



(via 14 years ago today, Adrian Peterson set a single-game rushing record with 296 yards.He was just a ROOKIE 🤯(via @nflthrowback ) https://t.co/4YrlOeEEh8 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 14 years ago today, Adrian Peterson set a single-game rushing record with 296 yards.He was just a ROOKIE 🤯(via @nflthrowback) https://t.co/4YrlOeEEh8 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0mG1e1dtZa

Le'Veon Bell's opponent Adrian Peterson is a future Hall of Famer. His best years were with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings drafted Peterson out of Oklahoma in 2007. In his ten seasons with the Purple and Gold, he accumulated seven 1,000+ yard seasons and once rushed for 296 yards in a single game.

The fall of Le'Veon Bell

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Make no mistake, between 2013-2017, Le'Veon Bell was one of the best running backs in the league. He also formed one of the greatest duos in league history with receiver Antonio Brown.

Together, they combined for 15,898 yards and 94 touchdowns in that five-year period. They ensured that the Steelers were consistently ranked as a top-10 offense. His efforts saw him named to three Pro Bowls and receive two First-Team All-Pro nods.

It is suggested that in 2018, his ego got the better of him, unhappy with the $14 million a season offer which was on the table. Le'Veon Bell famously sat out an entire season with the Steelers after refusing to sign his franchise tag. After a year on the sidelines, he became a free-agent and joined the New York Jets, where his career subsequently nosedived. It's something fans on social media are always happy to remind him of.

But this was not the Bell of old, and during that season in New York he rushed for just 789 yards and three touchdowns. Both of those statistics were the lowest marks of his career. His run per carry was only 3.2 yards.

Before long, he was demanding his release, and he has since bounced around the league, seemingly just going through the motions. At only 30, his NFL career looks to be over, but now a new one is beginning.

