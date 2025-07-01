“Gotta be a cheeseburger on that screen” - NFL fans react as Deebo Samuel shows off sprint speed in offseason grind

Deebo Samuel continues to work himself back into playing shape as he approaches the beginning of his NFL life as a Washington Commander.

On Monday, fitness trainer Nicholas Hill shared a video of the one-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl dual-threat wideout sprinting on the treadmill alongside Carolina Panthers sophomore Xavier Legette on Instagram.

As soon as it dropped, however, fans could not help but mock it:

Dylan H @Daddy_Quack_ LINK Gotta be a cheeseburger on that screen or something

"He’s one burger away from being out of the league," one warned.

"SUPER FAT AND SLOW. See how ridiculous you sound just jumping on some Twitter shit now," one critiqued.

"can we just make sure he doesn’t pull a Mall Rats and push so hard he gets injured?" another wondered aloud.

"Running like that on a treadmill seems dumb. Looks like a great way to get injured.," another interjected.

"I’m not getting fooled with this shit anymore," one asserted.

This is not the only post-camp workout Samuel has been doing, Over the weekend, he worked on his route running with "The Route God" James Everett Jr.

Even former players had their shots during DeVonta Smith's annual celebrity softball game on Saturday, starting with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham:

“I wouldn’t worry about [Samuel], he gotta be in shape first. He don’t look like he in shape right now.”

That comment drew a reaction from Terrence Parsons Jr., the brother of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons:

Terrence Parsons Jr @Tpars_boii LINK This facts tho lol

Hall of Famer Terrell Owens remarked:

“He is fat. He about two chicken nuggets from tipping the scale. I love Deebo. We had a conversation—he know what the deal is.”

CBS analyst discusses how Deebo Samuel can elevate Jayden Daniels, Commanders' offense in 2025

In 2024, the Commanders had a solid offensive core of Jayden Daniels, Brian Robinson Jr., Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz. Trading for Deebo Samuel, a two-time NFC champion in Santa Clara, shows their seriousness of contending for the Super Bowl.

CBS' Jared Dubin foresees the Commanders having a good time with him as a versatile WR2 who is especially effective when executing screen plays:

"According to TruMedia, no receiver in the NFL has gained more yards on screens than Samuel (1,049) since he entered the league in 2019... Samuel has also lapped the field in creating big gains out of screen-pass opportunities. He's gained more than 15 yards yards on a screen 21 times during that span -- by far the most in the NFL."

Barring a serious injury, Samuel's first official game as a Commander will be against the New York Giants on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.

