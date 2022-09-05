"Had the emotional maturity of a 13-year-old," "We’ve heard enough from Manziel for one lifetime" - NFL fans troll former Browns QB Johnny Manziel ahead of new Netflix documentary

Whether you hate him or love him, everyone remembers Johnny Football, aka Johnny Manziel, and there will be more of him in the near future.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback appears to have an upcoming documentary about himself on Netflix, that will be released soon.

On Friday morning, the streaming platform tweeted a video of Manziel being interviewed with the caption showing an eye-popping emoji, hinting at an upcoming project.

The network recently released 'Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist', which highlighted the story of former NFL linebacker Manti Teo being the victim of a catfishing scandal.

The next former NFL player who will get the shine is Johnny Manziel. This led to a flurry of reactions on social media from fans.

This fan thinks he's heard enough of Johnny Manziel.

Some other NFL fans were also bemused with the announcement.

Jack Quinn @jq6008 @netflix @OSGNelson



Amazingly talented QB who electrified college football for two years and won the Heisman.

Had the emotional maturity of a 13 year old.

Partied himself out of the NFL in short order.



There's your doc. @JManziel2 I don't see a whole lot of intrigue there.Amazingly talented QB who electrified college football for two years and won the Heisman.Had the emotional maturity of a 13 year old.Partied himself out of the NFL in short order.There's your doc. @netflix @OSGNelson @JManziel2 I don't see a whole lot of intrigue there. Amazingly talented QB who electrified college football for two years and won the Heisman. Had the emotional maturity of a 13 year old.Partied himself out of the NFL in short order.There's your doc.

Nate Weiskopf @weiskopf_nate @jq6008 @netflix @OSGNelson @JManziel2 Electric in high school, little hype going into college, became a worldwide celebrity partying with drake and snoop, first round draft pick, a lot of on and off the field allegations, lost love for the game, sounds like a pretty interesting story in my opinion @jq6008 @netflix @OSGNelson @JManziel2 Electric in high school, little hype going into college, became a worldwide celebrity partying with drake and snoop, first round draft pick, a lot of on and off the field allegations, lost love for the game, sounds like a pretty interesting story in my opinion

These NFL fans feel the opposite and can't wait to watch the documentary.

Honest Alchemist @dtrav2 @netflix @JManziel2 Bro pioneered the college kids should get paid movement and people mad he’s getting his Doc. I can’t wait to watch it @netflix @JManziel2 Bro pioneered the college kids should get paid movement and people mad he’s getting his Doc. I can’t wait to watch it

This fan questioned whether Netflix is preparing for a live sports play soon with all the sports content they've put out recently.

Riley Shannon @RileyShannon11 @netflix @BryanDFischer @JManziel2 I seems like Netflix is increasing their sports related docs/content lately. Are they hinting towards a live sports play here soon?? 🤔 would be cool @netflix @BryanDFischer @JManziel2 I seems like Netflix is increasing their sports related docs/content lately. Are they hinting towards a live sports play here soon?? 🤔 would be cool

Here are some other tweets worthy of notice:

looking to solve @SolveLooking @netflix @JManziel2 U know Netflix is going down the toilet , when they are doing a documentary about Johnny manziel . @netflix @JManziel2 U know Netflix is going down the toilet , when they are doing a documentary about Johnny manziel .

Johnny Manziel's career in NFL fell short with Cleveland Browns

Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel is like many other Browns quarterbacks: he never lived up the expectations and hype and was ultimately a bust.

Manziel was one of the most electrifiying players in NCAA football history during his time at Texas A&M. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2012, and was taken in the first-round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Browns.

Coming into the league, many had high expectations from him and thought he could be the franchise quarterback Browns had been looking for over the years.

He saw limited action as a rookie and played in five games while starting in two, throwing for 175 yards, 0 touchdowns, and two interceptions. In his second and last season, he played in 10 games while starting in six. He threw for 1,500 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions, while adding 230 rushing yards.

Following his sophomore season, the Browns released him on March 11, 2016, for multiple reasons. One of them was that he lied to the coach about a video of him drunk that surfaced on the internet.

The documetary on Manziel will likely highlight his success in college, his downs in the NFL, and life after football. It might make for an interesting watch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat