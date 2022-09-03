A Johnny Manziel documentary? Netflix teases show about NFL draft bust after Manti T'eo success

Could former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel be the subject of the next Netflix documentary? On Friday morning, the streaming platform tweeted a 10-second video of the former NFL quarterback with what appears to be a camera crew, appearing as if he was about to be interviewed.

Netflix captioned the video with the eyeball emoji, as if they were going to release something soon.

Netflix recently released “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” a documentary about former University of Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o becoming a victim of a catfishing scandal.

If the documentary is in the works and due for release in the near future, one could speculate that it will document Johnny Manziel's tumultuous collegiate and NFL career.

Sports documentaries have picked up popularity over the last few years. ESPN's "Last Dance," which documented NBA's Michael Jordan, was a huge success. The network also produced "The Captain," which followed New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame career.

Even Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was the subject of the "Man in the Arena" docu-series earlier this year.

One could just imagine what a documentary about the quarterback would reveal about his time at Texas A&M and beyond.

How long did QB Johnny Manziel play in the NFL?

Quarterback Johnny Manziel was one of the most talked about college football players when he played for Texas A&M. After red-shirting his freshman season, he was the starting quarterback for the Aggies.

Manziel won the Heisman Trophy as a redshirt freshman after his redshirt sophomore season, where he announced his plans to leave college for the NFL.

He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 22nd selection in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. A much lower pick than what most had assumed that the quarterback would be drafted as.

Saturday Down South @SatDownSouth Netflix is releasing a Johnny Manziel documentary. LFG Netflix is releasing a Johnny Manziel documentary. LFG https://t.co/0yUz8U3yZV

In a preseason game against Washington, Johnny Manziel used an inappropriate hand gesture that caused him to be fined $12,000 by the NFL. It also cost him the starting job at the start of the season. In 2014, he played just five games, starting two, completing 18/35 passes and one rushing touchdown.

Manziel had another tumultuous season in 2015 which also included him being investigated by the NFL for an alleged domestic violence incident. The Browns then released him in ealry 2016.

In 2017, he signed with the Canadian Football League, where he played the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2021 and 2022, he was part of the Fan Controlled Football League. In the end though, he will be remembered as one of those sportspersons who was brimming with talent, but failed to utilize it on the big stage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat