A Redditor shared a petition regarding the Washington Commanders' name change. JPAFootball reported about a petition calling for the franchise to revert to its previous name, the Redskins.

The tweet read:

“𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: A petition to change the #Commanders name back to #Redskins now has over 37,000 signatures and counting.

“Ron Rivera acknowledge that they have been saying the term 'Redskins' a lot recently, but that they say it with 'the utmost respect' to Native Americans.

“The goal for the petition is 50,000 signatures — and it’ll probably surpass that mark.”

This development led another Redditor to suggest a name for the NFC East squad:

“The Washington CIA Informants. Then they can just change their name every year”

Another football fan reacted:

“The Washington Feds, they'll change uniform and hate symbols every year to try and blend in. (and always wear khakis)”

Here are other comments regarding the potential Washington Commanders name change.

The Commanders embraced the Redskins moniker in 1933, when they were still based in Boston, Massachusetts. After transferring to Washington, D.C., they retained the name and played home games at Griffith Stadium.

However, mounting pressure called for name changes for sports teams with disparaging references to Native Americans. Initially, then-owner Dan Snyder was unrelenting of the change.

Eventually, the group became known as the Washington Football Team, starting the 2020 season. Two seasons later, they carried their current branding.

Does the new ownership group want to move on from the Commanders name?

NFL owners agreed to the Washington’s ownership transfer for $6.05 billion. Snyder turned over control of the eighth most valuable NFL franchise to the Josh Harris-led ownership group.

One of the new owners is Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson. The five-time NBA champion mentioned that the team’s name change is possible to mark the beginning of a new era.

The new ownership group wants a fresh start, including a new image. That’s why DC-area radio host Don Geronimo was fired by his station after making sexist comments to beat reporter Sharla McBride.

It’s a turnaround from the previous ownership, which dealt with allegations of unsafe working environment for female employees. Snyder was also accused of keeping different accounting books to under-declare profit and withholding refunds from season ticket holders.

With Snyder gone, Washington fans hope their team will start competing against the NFL’s best, regardless of their moniker. They haven’t entered the playoffs over the past three seasons. Worst yet, their last playoff victory was in 2005.

The Commanders haven’t been to the NFC Championship game since 1991, when they won their latest Super Bowl title.