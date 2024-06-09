  • NFL
  • NFL fans react to Rashee Rice's statement on multi-car accident: "Zero accountability so far," "Should be suspended"

NFL fans react to Rashee Rice's statement on multi-car accident: "Zero accountability so far," "Should be suspended"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 09, 2024 15:20 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
NFL fans react to Rashee Rice's statement on multi-car accident

On Saturday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice addressed his offseason arrest for the first time. Rice was participating at a youth football camp along with other Chiefs players and spoke to reporters about his current legal woes.

PJ Green of FOX 4 Kansas City reported that Rice said he plans on maturing and growing from the mistakes he made.

“All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me. ... Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy."
also-read-trending Trending

While Rashee Rice stated that he is moving forward and just wants to grow and improve, fans weren't happy with what they felt was a lack of accountability. On Sunday, they responded to Ian Rapoport's post on X. One fan called for Rice to be suspended for the 2024 NFL season for his actions.

Rice's words fell flat with most NFL fans on X and some said that calling an incident where there were serious injuries an 'accident' wasn't enough.

"Accidents and stuff like that happen” YUP sounds like that “maturing” thing is off to a great start," said one fan.
"Too little, too late," declared another fan.
"You can also not go 130 MPH and race on the streets of Dallas for starters," another advised.

Some fans were hopeful that he could turn things around. Rice had an impact on the Kansas City Chiefs offense in his rookie season in 2023, however, his offseason has been concerning.

"It’s quite immature to categorize these types of dangerous offenses as 'maturity' issues, "one user on X questioned.
"Hopefully he is serious about it, " a fan said.
"Here's to hoping actions will prove it out," one said.

The NFL hasn't announced any disciplinary actions toward Rashee Rice, however, they have stated that they are aware of the situation.

Rashee Rice was also involved in an altercation at a Dallas club

On March 30, 2024, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was involved in a high-speed hit-and-run incident on the expressway in Dallas. This included the Lamborghini he was driving as well as a Corvette that was leased to him, along with four other vehicles. Rice and the occupants of the vehicles left the scene on foot.

Rive was arrested on April 11 on one count of aggravated assault, one count of causing a collision while causing serious bodily injury and six counts of causing a collision causing injury. He was released on bail shortly after turning himself in.

However, that wasn't the only off-field issue Rice has had this offseason since winning the Super Bowl. In the late hours of May 6, Rice was accused of punching a photographer at a club in downtown Dallas. Police were called to the scene and began an investigation. on May 21, 2024, police announced that they wouldn't be charging Rashee Rice as the alleged victim refused to press charges.

Although he won't be facing any legal ramifications, it wasn't a good look for Rashee Rice just weeks after being arrested.

