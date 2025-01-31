The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to accomplish something no other team has done in the history of the NFL. If they defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, they will not only make history, but it may have financial implications.

According to Joe Pompliano, who is known for his investment content, former NBA champion Pat Riley filed a trademark for the term "three-peat" in 1989 as his Los Angeles Lakers neared a third championship. The Lakers did not win, but if the Chiefs win and merchandise featuring "three-peat" is sold, Riley is set for an estimated $1 million payday.

As this news of Riley's trademark investment circulated on social media, fans immediately began giving their take on the situation. Fans explained that they didn't know about the trademark, and another suggested Riley bet on the Eagles to ensure a payday despite the outcome.

"I had no idea. Thanks for sharing," one fan said.

Those on the social media platform continued to express their surprise at Riley's trademark. Some weren't aware that the NBA champion had done so and could make money off a Chiefs win. Another showed their support for filing a trademark.

"Now this is a crazy story! No NFL team has “three-peated” in the Super Bowl era (1966-present)," one fan said on X

"This is the "something new I learn every day" for today," another fan said.

"Land of Free. Land of brave. Land of Trademark & Patents," another said.

One user on X was aware of the trademark but unaware of how much money Riley could make. Riley's trademark is another facet of Super Bowl LIX that fans can watch out for.

"I knew he owned the trademark, but I didn't realize the amount of money associated with its use. Good for Pat," another said.

"It's dumb that you can file a trademark on a commonly used phrase (especially a trademark you didn't even end up using!)," one person said.

"This is crazy! I love it," another wrote.

How much could Pat Riley make on "three-peat" trademark if Chiefs win Super Bowl LIX?

Joe Pompliano shared a virtually unknown story about Pat Riley. In the post on X, he wrote about Riley's decision to invest in the "three-peat" trademark as he was confident his Los Angeles Lakers were en route to winning.

Although the Lakers lost the title to the Detroit Pistons, Riley has benefited financially from the trademark. He made $300,000 when the Chicago Bulls did so in 1993 and another $600,000 when the Bulls won another three titles in 1998.

Pompliano added that he didn't know exactly how much Riley would make, so he took the previous payday and included the rise in inflation since 1998. He said that number in 2025 would be approximately $1.2 million if the Kansas City Chiefs pull off the win.

It will also be interesting to see if Patrick Mahomes and Co. win and if the NFL produces merchandise featuring the "three-peat" phrase.

