"Panthers are paying him $18.8 million this season btw" - NFL fans react to Sam Darnold's admission after franchise names Baker Mayfield as QB1

Last season, Sam Darnold started at quarterback for most of the season with the Carolina Panthers. Heading into the 2022 season, he will serve as the team's backup.
It was announced earlier this week that Baker Mayfield, who the team acquired in June from the Cleveland Browns, will be the Panthers' starting quarterback this season.
Both Darnold and Mayfield have received limited playing action in the pre-season. The two have battled for the starting job ever since Mayfield arrived in June, with the expectation that the former Browns star would be named the starter heading into the season.
With this being made official, Darnold responded by saying it is what it is and that he's going to do everything he can to support Mayfield.
As expected, the latest development led to a flurry of reactions on Twitter. Fans expressed their opinions in various ways. This Twitter user thinks that Darnold will become the starter by week 6.
This Twitter user reminded people that the Panthers are still paying Daronld $18.8 million this season to see him as a backup.
This Twitter user thinks Darnold is no longer a franchise quarterback but can make an impact as a backup for the rest of his career.
Here are some other reactions from fans on Twitter:
Sam Darnold went 4-7 as the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback last season
Sam Darnold will head into this season as the backup, but he had his chance to be the starter last season for the Panthers.
On April 5, 2021, Darnold was traded to the Panthers from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022.
In 11 starts last season, Darnold went 4-7 and put up lousy numbers. He threw for 2,527 yards at 59.9%, nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions, but added five rushing touchdowns.
If Mayfield gets hurt or doesn't perform well, Darnold could take over and start for the Panthers. However, he would need a major step up in his performance.