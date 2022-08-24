"Panthers are paying him $18.8 million this season btw" - NFL fans react to Sam Darnold's admission after franchise names Baker Mayfield as QB1

Last season, Sam Darnold started at quarterback for most of the season with the Carolina Panthers. Heading into the 2022 season, he will serve as the team's backup.

It was announced earlier this week that Baker Mayfield, who the team acquired in June from the Cleveland Browns, will be the Panthers' starting quarterback this season.

Both Darnold and Mayfield have received limited playing action in the pre-season. The two have battled for the starting job ever since Mayfield arrived in June, with the expectation that the former Browns star would be named the starter heading into the season.

With this being made official, Darnold responded by saying it is what it is and that he's going to do everything he can to support Mayfield.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/panthers-… Sam Darnold on Baker Mayfield being named Panthers QB1: “My mindset is it is what it is. And for me, right now, I’m going to do everything I can to support Baker and get him ready to play a game.” Sam Darnold on Baker Mayfield being named Panthers QB1: “My mindset is it is what it is. And for me, right now, I’m going to do everything I can to support Baker and get him ready to play a game.”nfl.com/news/panthers-… https://t.co/WMMG66AgRZ

As expected, the latest development led to a flurry of reactions on Twitter. Fans expressed their opinions in various ways. This Twitter user thinks that Darnold will become the starter by week 6.

Ombudsman4Truth @ombudsman4truth @AroundTheNFL Knowing he’ll be the Starter anyway by week 6 @AroundTheNFL Knowing he’ll be the Starter anyway by week 6

This Twitter user reminded people that the Panthers are still paying Daronld $18.8 million this season to see him as a backup.

Greg Sopko @GregSopko @AroundTheNFL @TomPelissero Wonder how the Panthers owner like the idea of how much he's paying Darnold to sit the bench. @AroundTheNFL @TomPelissero Wonder how the Panthers owner like the idea of how much he's paying Darnold to sit the bench.

This Twitter user thinks Darnold is no longer a franchise quarterback but can make an impact as a backup for the rest of his career.

JChester @JeffChester12

He can have a decent career and make good money as a serviceable backup. @AroundTheNFL Sam Darnold’s days as an NFL franchise starting QB most likely over.He can have a decent career and make good money as a serviceable backup. @AroundTheNFL Sam Darnold’s days as an NFL franchise starting QB most likely over.He can have a decent career and make good money as a serviceable backup.

Here are some other reactions from fans on Twitter:

nomad @10nomad22 @AroundTheNFL Kiper and McShay got this man paid… same with Trubisky @AroundTheNFL Kiper and McShay got this man paid… same with Trubisky

Chase Tillman @chasetillman9 @AroundTheNFL @TomPelissero This was never a QB battle. They let Baker throw 7 passes in the first game and Sam only 3. Then neither plays in game 2. How can you evaluate based off such little game time?!? @AroundTheNFL @TomPelissero This was never a QB battle. They let Baker throw 7 passes in the first game and Sam only 3. Then neither plays in game 2. How can you evaluate based off such little game time?!?

Jon @Jknop750 @AroundTheNFL @TomPelissero He’s making like 19 million to be the backup. I think he feels fine @AroundTheNFL @TomPelissero He’s making like 19 million to be the backup. I think he feels fine

216 @WegotNext12 @AroundTheNFL Stay ready. You will be playing .. this year @AroundTheNFL Stay ready. You will be playing .. this year

Chad @AlanW54665129 @AroundTheNFL @TomPelissero Maybe he will go back to USC and finish his communications degree after his rookie contract is over? @AroundTheNFL @TomPelissero Maybe he will go back to USC and finish his communications degree after his rookie contract is over?

JΞSSΞ @JesseABeck @AroundTheNFL “It is what it is” is why he sucks. Get him AHT of Carolina @AroundTheNFL “It is what it is” is why he sucks. Get him AHT of Carolina

Sam Darnold went 4-7 as the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback last season

Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold will head into this season as the backup, but he had his chance to be the starter last season for the Panthers.

On April 5, 2021, Darnold was traded to the Panthers from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022.

In 11 starts last season, Darnold went 4-7 and put up lousy numbers. He threw for 2,527 yards at 59.9%, nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions, but added five rushing touchdowns.

If Mayfield gets hurt or doesn't perform well, Darnold could take over and start for the Panthers. However, he would need a major step up in his performance.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat