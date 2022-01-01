NFL fans react to Russell Wilson's cryptic update on future with Seahawks 

Trade speculation season is officially upon Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks, and the NFL. At a press conference in the lead-up to the Seahawks' game against the Detroit Lions at home, Wilson alluded to the possibility that it could be his final home game as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. According to Gregg Bell, the comment was unforced, as Wilson said:

“I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game (in Seattle). But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.”

Predictably, the quote sent Twitter ablaze with many reactions pointing to another installment of a stressful offseason regarding the future of the Seahawks' franchise quarterback. The prevailing sentiments ranged from some NFL fans wanting Wilson to land with their team to a few Seahawks fans being saddened to hear the news, with one fan in particular ready to cut ties with Wilson altogether.

Where could Russell Wilson end up?

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks

In any given NFL offseason, there are a number of teams planning around who their next face of the franchise will be. A player of Wilson's caliber would be welcome in any number of locker rooms, but it seems there are only a few places that would stand to benefit the most from his immediate arrival. Here's a look at some potential destinations.

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were in the heat of the playoff race until Teddy Bridgewater was injured. However, going into the season, not many expected him to become the long-term solution at quarterback. Unless he made the playoffs, it was unlikely he was going to be the unchallenged starter in 2022.

With Bridgewater's team now essentially waiting to be eliminated from playoff contention, it is clear that Denver has improved much over recent years. But the Broncos still lack a spark to push them over the edge. Russell Wilson could be that spark. The team nearly landed Aaron Rodgers last season, so a move for Wilson could be on the cards as a consolation prize.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been mentally preparing for Ben Roethlisberger's retirement over the last few seasons. Following his recent comments in the lead up to the week 17 game against the Browns, it became clear that Roethlisberger's time in the NFL is coming to an end this season.

The Steelers still have a solid roster on both sides of the ball with a talented defense as well as multiple receiving and rushing weapons. Inserting Wilson into the lineup could save Pittsburgh from becoming a middling team and preserve their status as a perennial playoff contender.

#3 - New Orleans Saints

The Saints are a much different team in 2021 without Drew Brees. They've done what they can with what they have, having started four different signal callers this season. Yet somehow the team still managed to stay in playoff contention, even with a revolving door at quarterback.

However, with Wilson's addition to the lineup, the Saints could be catapulted into NFC title contention seemingly overnight, while competing closely with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

With Tom Brady's retirement also on the horizon, the door is essentially open for Matt Ryan to return as the face of the NFC South division. That is, unless the Saints can land Wilson to compete with the Atlanta Falcons quarterback in the coming years. Should they fail to do so, the Saints might find themselves languishing in the division until they acquire a true franchise signal caller.

