"He can think all he wants" - NFL fans react to Von Miller's latest admission

This off-season, the Buffalo Bills scored big when they signed future Hall of Famer Von Miller.

Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams midway through last season and helped the side win the Super Bowl. After receiving a number of offers as a free agent, the LB ultimately went where the money called and signed with the Buffalo Bills.

He signed a staggering 6-year $120 million deal with the Bills.

Although he is 33 years old, the former Super Bowl MVP is confident that he will play out his 6-year deal with the Bills, saying:

'This is a six-year deal, so I’m looking forward to playing the whole thing. I’m trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady‘s done it, Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I’m just gonna take whatever God gives me.”

He added:

“I sit and talk to young guys, they ask me, ‘How do you do it?' I’m like, ‘Bro, I honestly do everything that you possibly can do to keep your body fresh. Whenever I leave here, the facility, the rest of my day is getting ready for the next day.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Von Miller thinks he can play out his full six-year contract with the Bills. wp.me/pbBqYq-cj3U Von Miller thinks he can play out his full six-year contract with the Bills. wp.me/pbBqYq-cj3U

Fans react to Von Miller saying he'll last the full six years on his Bills contract

This Twitter user thinks the Bills are in win-now mode and may have to cut players next off-season (Miller being a potential cut) if they don't win the Super Bowl.

Rob Phinsfan @Buffalophinsfan @ProFootballTalk He can think all he wants. They're over the cap next season so he best ball out this season. Bills are in win now mode in 2022. They don't win the SB a lot of cuts will be made. @ProFootballTalk He can think all he wants. They're over the cap next season so he best ball out this season. Bills are in win now mode in 2022. They don't win the SB a lot of cuts will be made.

This Twitter user doesn't think the pass rusher will be on a young Bills roster at the age of 39.

🥷🏿 @RunLamarRun @ProFootballTalk 39 year old linebacker on a young team. IM SURE. @ProFootballTalk 39 year old linebacker on a young team. IM SURE. https://t.co/pS0PmSCuJa

This Twitter user thinks he'll be cut before his sixth season with the team.

Tefaha @TefahaMuney @eaglesroadhouse @ProFootballTalk None of them are voidable. But the last year will owe him 30M with no guaranteed money left. He will likely be cut before the 6 years based on how the contract is setup. @eaglesroadhouse @ProFootballTalk None of them are voidable. But the last year will owe him 30M with no guaranteed money left. He will likely be cut before the 6 years based on how the contract is setup.

Another Twitter user who doesn't think Miller will last that long in Buffalo.

Solomon Alexander @RealBigSol @ProFootballTalk He's not, even if he wants to. Not how football deals work. You know that. @ProFootballTalk He's not, even if he wants to. Not how football deals work. You know that.

This Twitter user thinks the former Super Bowl MVP has been smoking dope talking like that.

Vernell Thomas @MrWhoDAT0306 @ProFootballTalk He's smoking a good dope that's why he answered that , that way @ProFootballTalk He's smoking a good dope that's why he answered that , that way

This Twitter user thinks Miller will only last 2-3 years in Buffalo.

Opethian @RickBarrios9 @ProFootballTalk I say 3 years TOPS but 2 are a lot more realistically. All the best, Von. @ProFootballTalk I say 3 years TOPS but 2 are a lot more realistically. All the best, Von.

This Twitter user thinks the LB will be on the bench for the last two years of his contract.

Raider Dave @DavidGo99769559 @ProFootballTalk On the bench last 2 years on that contract @ProFootballTalk On the bench last 2 years on that contract 😂

This Twitter user doesn't think there's a chance.

This Twitter user tweeted that Pats fans hope he lasts that long.

At age 33, the LB will probably need a similar situation like he did in LA in order to perform. With the Rams, he was accompanied by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey who could draw double teams and delay routes respectively. This provided the former Bronco with plenty of opportunities to make plays. If given a similar situation in Buffalo, it becomes likely he will at least play out his new contract.

If you use any quotes credit ProFootballTalk, Von Miller H/T Sportskeeda.

