Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner have been close friends ever since the former officially joined the New York Jets, but some fans think they it may have gone a little too far.

On Tuesday, Andy Mills, photographer for NJ.com, managed to catch the Gang Green teammates doing a pre-practice handshake/greeting. His colleague Andy Vasquez attempted to explain the gestures:

"I’m not an expert but can only assume it’s chapstick related?"

Fans, though, had different interpretations of it:

A look at Aaron Rodgers' history with herbal medicines

While those comments joke about how Rodgers is doing marijuana, he has no verifiable history with the drug. However, he has been open about his use of other alternative medicines and treatments, like most notably the herbal beverage ayahuasca.

In 2020 and 2021, while still a Packer, he won consecutive MVP awards as he led the league in multiple categories, including TD-to-INT ratio and interception percentage. He also took Green Bay to an NFC Championship game. Speaking to Aubrey Marcus, he attributed these accolades to consuming ayahuasca during a visit to South America:

“My intention the first night going in was I want to feel what pure love is. That was my intention and I did. I really did. I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling 100 different hands on my body imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life from what seemed to be my ancestors."

He continued:

"That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

What has Sauce Gardner said about Aaron Rodgers?

Ever since he successfully recruited Rodgers to the Jets, Gardner has been considered very close to the quarterback. They have been spotted together at a Knicks game, which led to a hilarious encounter with former actress Jessica Alba.

Speaking to the New York Post, the incoming sophomore cornerback praised his new teammate:

"He was telling me he has the secret gems he can give me. Hearing that made me respect him even more. I wasn't expecting that, but now I'm looking forward to sitting down and watching film and telling him what we're trying to do and he can tell us what they're trying to do on offense."

