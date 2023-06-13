By now, most of us know about Baby Gronk, real name Madden San Miguel and his father, Jake San Miguel, as the 10-year-old football player has taken the internet by storm. He is called Baby Gronk due to his weight as he was nearly 20 lbs heavier than the other kids in his school class.

His father posts videos on his Instagram page, which has over 70,000 followers. They are getting attention...but not in a good way.

With Baby Gronk's father being the driving force behind the newfound internet stardom, many have likened him to Lavar Ball, who did the same with his sons. But Baby Gronk's last appearance with his father on the Bring The Juice Pod has many NFL fans offside.

"This guy makes Lavar Ball look like Dad of the year."

Ty @Ty_Bets1 @franciscellis This guy makes Lavar Ball look like Dad of the year. @franciscellis This guy makes Lavar Ball look like Dad of the year.

Now that is some statement as we know how much Ball pushed his sons basketball skills on the world and both made it to the NBA. But other NFL fans aren't pleased with Gronk's father pushing his sons abilities so hard.

HBA @HBAcrypto @franciscellis This level of cringe is unheard of @franciscellis This level of cringe is unheard of

PSamps @BigSamps5

The dad is 5’6, the kid will be lucky to be 5’10.

It’s shameful that anyone would entertain the thought of having a 10 yr old on a podcast to exploit him, dad and “hosts”. @franciscellis The kid never looks happy when you see him.The dad is 5’6, the kid will be lucky to be 5’10.It’s shameful that anyone would entertain the thought of having a 10 yr old on a podcast to exploit him, dad and “hosts”. @franciscellis The kid never looks happy when you see him. The dad is 5’6, the kid will be lucky to be 5’10. It’s shameful that anyone would entertain the thought of having a 10 yr old on a podcast to exploit him, dad and “hosts”.

Nick Lombardi 💻✍ @NickLombardiSK



To call it cringe is an understatement. It's gross, wrong, and disturbing. @franciscellis I've never had a more difficult time sitting through a 90-second video in my life...To call it cringe is an understatement. It's gross, wrong, and disturbing. @franciscellis I've never had a more difficult time sitting through a 90-second video in my life...To call it cringe is an understatement. It's gross, wrong, and disturbing.

matt @mpt_matt @franciscellis Bro is treating his kid like an action figure @franciscellis Bro is treating his kid like an action figure

Tyson @tysontav @franciscellis God help this kid. Get his dad away from him. @franciscellis God help this kid. Get his dad away from him.

LordSportsPicks @LordSportsPicks @franciscellis This is disgusting. He will have the whole world rooting for the kid not to make it anywhere in no time @franciscellis This is disgusting. He will have the whole world rooting for the kid not to make it anywhere in no time 😂😂

We can see that many do not like the interview where Gronk can't even answer the questions himself. Instead, his dad interjected, telling him what to say. With his whole life ahead of him, it already feels like Baby Gronk has huge pressure to be the elite athlete his father wants him to be.

Pressure already on Baby Gronk to perform

Baby Gronk has already got huge pressure on his shoulders. Photo via BabyGronk/Instagram.

Such has been the media attention of Gronk and his father over the last few months, many high profile journalists, former NFL players and the like have come out with negative things to say about what has transpired.

With Baby Gronk only being 10 years old, and with his father pushing his son's athletic ability so hard already, there will be a target on his back once he moves up through the ranks in football.

Many aren't happy with how the father has promoted his son and his football abilities and as many have already stated, we don't know if his son is good at football yet. He is still learning.

There are many detractors to what has gone on recently, but it appears that this is only the beginning of Baby Gronk's time in the spotlight.

