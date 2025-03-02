Cam Ward didn't participate in the drills at the NFL Combine but he had official meetings and media appearances. While speaking to reporters, he was asked to name his top quarterbacks in the league.

Ad

Ward's opinion of the top QBs left a lot of questions as some wondered about his decision-making. The former Miami Hurricane named Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts as his top five.

“I’m not gonna include myself — I’m not in the league yet," Ward said on Saturday. "I would say Jayden Daniels, Pat (Mahomes), Lamar (Jackson), Josh Allen is up there and Jalen Hurts.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ward didn't mention Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is signed to a five-year $275 million contract (per Spotrac), in his top five. His list had many NFL fans on X questioning him.

"Dude is dumb as bricks," a fan tweeted.

"Next Jamarcus Russell lmfao," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fans' shock continued as some predicted that Ward could get drafted by the Cleveland Browns. If that happens, he would face Joe Burrow, a QB he doesn't see as a top five in the league, twice each season. Some also questioned if Hurts deserved a spot over Joe Burrow.

"Definitely Burrow over Hurts. Everybody else was legit,"one fan said.

"Joe Burrow going to hang 70 pts on this dude while Cam’s getting sacked 9 times a game holding on to the ball too long,"another fan said.

Ad

"Jalen hurts over Joe Burrow is criminal activity,"a fan commented.

Others predicted that Ward may not be as successful as expected when he makes it to the NFL. Some said that he holds onto the football too long, which will be a concern at the next level. The QB didn't make any fans with supporters of the Cincinnati Bengals after listing his top five.

"Doesn’t know ball no Joe burrow? Kids a bust,"one fan tweeted.

Ad

"Oh, ok. Bengals fans hear you," a fan said.

"i guess burrow just doesn’t exist anymore," a fan wrote.

Cam Ward isn't worried about the spotlight as an NFL QB

The New York Giants are considered one of the teams in the NFL that could draft Cam Ward. The Giants front office and coaching staff are in the hot seat heading into 2025 and will need to build a winning roster to retain their employment.

Ad

Drafting a QB is likely at the top of their list. Ward was asked by reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine how he would handle playing in the spotlight that the New York media presents. He said he wasn't worried about it and gave a nod to his early football days when he was a 0-star recruit coming out of high school.

"I’m not worried about no spotlight," Ward said to reporters. "There was one time in my life where I wasn’t in the spotlight. It’s crazy to see how everything can change."

Ward received just one scholarship offer from the University of the Incarnate Word, an FCS school. He then transferred to Washington State where he played two seasons. He considered entering the NFL draft in 2024 but decided to transfer to the University of Miami for one last season instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins